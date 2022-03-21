Happy seventh Anniversary to J & Company, a JD Hansen Salon and Medical Spa! Located at 127 N. Main St., JD and his staff are celebrating seven years in business. They have recently expanded their staff and are offering spray tans along with their menu of professional salon and med spa services. To schedule your appointment today, call 208-232-5045.
Happy first anniversary to Valentine Ballroom & Bridal! Located at 200 S. Arthur Ave., inside the historic Valentine Building, you will find beautiful and elegant bridal gowns, a newly renovated chapel and event space and an amazing ballroom. The perfect match for your wedding day or special occasion. Book your wedding date, special event date or dress fitting appointment today. Call 208-221-6049 for information.
Cherub Capers Creations has expanded and opened in their new location at 308 W. Center St. The shop is absolutely beautiful! Stop in and see all of the beautiful home décor items, antiques and collectibles. Open Tuesday through Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Off The Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., is officially under new ownership. Join them for a week of festivities capped off with a weekend of celebrating with live music, food specials, and giveaways!
The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge will be hosting their weekly Wine Tasting on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a delicious selection of wines while you enjoy appetizers and a custom prepared meal.
East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., has snow and ski gear for the fantastic snow in our area. Bikes for adults and kids are arriving daily, perfect for the spring weather ahead of us. Stop in today and check out all of the inventory to help you enjoy the great outdoors.
Oil Painting Classes at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginners are happily accepted. Each person works on their own projects. These pay-as-you-go classes are $12 each and they invite you to join in and learn how to paint with oils.
If you love music, you will love Main Street Music. Located at 401 N. Main St., this shop has all of the music supplies and instruments you need. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, Main Street Music has what you need.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on a delicious gyro sandwich at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St. And, don’t forget Free Fry Friday. Order any sandwich before 3 p.m. and receive a free small order of fries.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories, and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Food O’Clock will be open!
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., has Mug Club specials Wednesday-Saturday, with buy one get one pints of select beers on Wednesday from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday is Tipsy Trivia 7 to 9 p.m., free to play with teams up to six with prizes for top teams. On Friday, live music by No-No Square, 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Mug Club specials all day with Joseph Valencia live at 7:30 p.m.
The Elks Lodge will be hosting a Corn Hole Tournament on Thursday. Bar opens at 5 p.m. Food available at 6 p.m. They will also be hosting a Friday Night Dinner special beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday. The public is welcome.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week.
Upcoming events
April First Friday Art Walk is coming up on April 1. First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. From 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month you are invited to come enjoy Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Bill Clegg will be teaching a weekly acrylic, plus using oil with acrylics, class at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. Beginning April 6, the classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. with the last class on May 11. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for non-members. This workshop is great for those who are interested in exploring acrylics or using acrylics under oil paints. Class space is limited! Call 208-232-0970 today to reserve your space in this fun class which will bring out your unique artistic talents.
Easter Egg Eggstravaganza is coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on April 9. Participating merchants will have filled Easter Eggs for the kids beginning at 11 a.m. until all of the eggs are gone. There will be thousands of eggs for the kids and plenty of time for families to walk through our beautiful shops and restaurants. Be sure to stop at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., for a FREE photo with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s Easter Egg Eggstravaganza is sponsored by Pocatello Elks Lodge #675, Station Square, Bannock Civitan Club and Historic Downtown Pocatello, Inc.
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
We would love to see you downtown shopping and dining this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.