Happy first anniversary to Valentine Ballroom & Bridal! Located at 200 S. Arthur Ave. inside the historic Valentine Building, you will find beautiful and elegant bridal gowns, a newly renovated chapel and event space and an amazing ballroom. The perfect match for your wedding day or special occasion! Book your wedding date, special event date or dress fitting appointment today. Call 208-221-6049 for information.
Cherub Caper Creations has moved from 115 N. Main St. to a new, more spacious location at 308 W. Center St. Watch Facebook for details about their grand reopening.
Pocatello Running Company, 328 W. Clark St., has a wonderful inventory of new running shoes. Now is a great time for a custom fit, brand new pair of running shoes so you are ready for spring.
Poky Kidz Art, 200 N. Main St., hosts a variety of workshops every week that are designed specifically for kids. For more information and to register, visit Poky Kidz Art on Facebook.
Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., is our locally owned progressive fly tying and fly fishing shop. They have a huge assortment of locally tied flies specific to the area. For flies and all types of fishing supplies, Snake River Fly can help you!
The Shady Lady, Too “Artiques” located at 315 W. Center St., inside the Historic Kane Building, is full of art and antiques. The shop is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The original Shady Lady, Pocatello’s lighting store located at 655 N. Arthur Ave., is open Monday through Wednesday by appointment, 208-317-4406.
The variety of restaurants, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week.
Food O'Clock is now open inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St. This new eatery features a menu full of American-Venezuelan food including salads, sandwiches, soups, and specialty drinks. Stop in this week and enjoy a delicious meal!
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories, and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Food O’Clock will be open!
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, has buy-one, get-one pints of select beers on Wednesday from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday is Tipsy Trivia from 7 to 9 pm, free to play with teams up to six with prizes for top teams. On Friday, live music by Strings Attached from 7 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Bannock Civitan Putt-Putt Indoor Golf Tournament hole location, Mardi Gras Celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. with beer and drink specials featuring Cajun Food: Gumbo, Boudin and King Cake and live music with Rail City Jazz beginning at 7 p.m.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week.
Upcoming Events:
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2022 Idaho Bridal Fair on March 5. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At noon, enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future. Vendor registration is also open. Booth space and vendor information is available at www.idahobridalfair.com
Tickets are now available for the 11th annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on March 12. From 1 to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Be sure to also check out this year’s VIP package with some fun Brewfest swag. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
We would love to see you downtown shopping and dining this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.