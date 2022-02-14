Happy fourth anniversary!
Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St., is celebrating its fourth anniversary. Congratulations, Cassy and crew! For dog grooming, small dog boarding and training, give Cassy a call at 208-313-4995.
Downtown this week:
The Valentine Ballroom, 100 S. Arthur Ave., not only has an amazing event space for weddings, they offer full decorating and planning services including centerpieces, florals and tablescapes. Valentine Bridal is also located on site with a full inventory of beautiful gowns. Contact them today valentineballroom@gmail.com, and let The Valentine Ballroom and Bridal help make your day magical, with less stress. Dates are also available for birthday parties, private parties, bridal showers, baby showers and all special events.
Ether's Edge, inside Station Square, is now open and invites you in to shop! Ether’s Edge features high-quality crystals, minerals, gemstones, aura photos and additional high-vibe goods. Be sure to make Ether's Edge a destination this week!
Have you tried a sushi platter at Sumisu? Featuring their signature Tiny Dancer, Yellowstone, Portneuf, Dynamite Shrimp and California Rolls, the sushi platter is a must try! Award winning! Always the freshest and always delicious at Sumisu Asian Fusion and Sushi, 309 E. Center St.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., is the place for delicious Greek cuisine. All day Tuesdays and Thursdays, save $1 when you enjoy a gyro sandwich. On Fridays, get a small order of free fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m. Stop in this week and experience The Grecian Key!
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., is open Wednesday through Saturday with happy hour and mug club specials each day from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday is Tipsy Trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. — free to play with teams up to six with prizes for top teams. On Friday, live music by Alexa Sluder from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. On Saturday, live music featuring Shawn Barnby from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine in, take out or delivery. Be sure to check out their Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
Barricade is celebrating Mardi Gras season with a special masquerade wine tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feel free to dress up (masquerade masks are encouraged)! Cost is $12 for five pours with special pricing on wine by the bottle/glass on the night of the tasting. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ' next door.
Open Mic night every Thursday at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Hosted by Marc Crapo, the evening is family and pet friendly. Food and drink specials at Food O’Clock!
Saturday Buffet at the Union! Stop in to The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and take advantage of their new buffet that changes each week featuring dishes like house-made mac and cheese, smoked pulled pork, smoked barbecue ribs, smoked chicken, barbecued brisket and more. Only $9 per plate or $15 for all you can eat! And enjoy live music by Side Chick beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Portneuf Valley Brewing has reintroduced happy hour specials. Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., enjoy beer specials and half-price appetizers. Whiskey Hangover will be performing on Friday and Saturday. Music starts at 8 p.m. and runs til midnight. 21 and older after 10 p.m.
Upcoming events:
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2022 Idaho Bridal Fair on March 5. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At noon, enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future. Vendor registration is also open. Booth space and vendor information is available at www.idahobridalfair.com
Tickets are now available for the 11th annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on March 12. From 1 to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Be sure to also check out this year’s VIP package with some fun Brewfest swag. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
We would love to see you Downtown shopping and dining this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.