Happy third anniversary to The Yellowstone Restaurant and 313 Whiskey Bar. This week, they will be featuring wine tasting on Tuesday, whiskey flight night on Wednesday, and the Dewdroppers will be playing live Jazz on Thursday. Stop in this week and enjoy a delicious meal and classy beverages.
Fall fishing is upon us and Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., has the best fly selection and all types of fishing supplies to help you get them on the hook.
Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., has the inventory to help you get ready for the upcoming hunting season. Scopes, rifles, ammunition and more, stop in today.
Vendor registration for The Great Pumpkin Festival is now open. Don’t miss the opportunity to feature your business, products and services during this annual outdoor event scheduled for Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Main Street. Visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com for details and the registration form.
Old Town Actors Studio presents “Daddy Long Legs,” a Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor, based on the treasured novel that inspired the classic 1955 film. Performances begin on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and continue through October 4. Visit www.tix.com/ticket-sales/oldtownactorsstudio/6120 for ticket information.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., has introduced their new fall drinks. Stop in this week and try a Fire-Cider, Poky Pride Latte or Pecan Pie Latte along with a sweet roll or handmade cookie. Main Steam offers loyalty cards for all clients: Buy eight drinks get your ninth drink free. Student discounts available with student IDs.
The Oasis Sports Bar now has daily menu specials. Watch them on Facebook for daily information and don’t forget they have the NFL Sunday Ticket to catch your favorite teams playing all season long.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., has expanded their hours and their menu. The brewery is now open every day at 11 a.m. and is now serving lunch, too. Their new menu includes appetizers, sandwiches, fantastic barbecue, loaded baked potatoes and more.
The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., will be hosting their debut Acoustic Music Festival on Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with music beginning each day at 4 p.m., featuring a variety of bands. The event is hosted by the One One Seven Music Lounge, Chase Ricks and Dky Dickey. Admission is $5 for one day or $8 for both days, at the door.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with loads of fresh fall produce. Be sure to make plans now for the pie baking contest coming up on Oct. 2. To compete, ingredients for your favorite pie will need to be purchased at the market.
The Crafters Market will be open inside Station Square on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters are beginning to feature fall items, so be sure to stop in.
Idaho's Antique Row, invites you to come do some shopping. The shops are full of new fall inventory with new items arriving daily. Stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., is once again open for lunch Monday through Saturday beginning at noon. Catch their 15th annual Oktoberfest Street Party on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. Bands this year include Soul Full of Blues and the KYD-J Band. New this year, Stein Holding Competition at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and children over 12, $5 for ISU students with a Bengal Card and children under 12 are free.
The October First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout downtown Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries, featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more.
First Friday Pub Crawl, gets underway as First Friday Art Walk winds down. Each participating bar/brewery will have drink specials, and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end of the Crawl.
SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 13th annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Oct. 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts. Tickets are now available now at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Be sure you select the night and starting time you'd like, and if you are going with a group, be sure you all purchase tickets for the same date/time.
Watch for details coming soon for the first ever OctoBEERfest in Historic Downtown Pocatello coming on Oct. 9.
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place Downtown from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.