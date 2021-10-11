MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur, Paula Robinson will be hosting her grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday at 5:15pm. Stop by for the ribbon cutting and tour this new business. Cake Baby of Pocatello will be providing refreshments.
Welcome Craftology Company, 525 E. Center, now open with workshops planned for this week. This new “craft and sip DIY décor workshop” is a fun, crafty place for our community to gather. Visit their Facebook for registration links.
The long-awaited opening of Brick 243 Gastropub happens on Friday! This unique and inviting downtown Gastropub is located at 243 W. Center St, next to the Buster Brown neon sign. They feature affordable, high-end sharable food paired with craft-style beers, fine wines and specialty sodas, mocktails and custom beer and wine cocktails. Stop in this weekend for a fabulous experience.
Happy 13th Anniversary to Pocatello Pet Lodge! Stephanie and her amazing staff have been providing pet lodging, day care, grooming, care and supplies for the past 13 years. With two locations in Historic Downtown Pocatello, Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pet Lodge, Too would be happy to welcome you and your fur babies as new clients. Stop in at 145 S. 3rd or call 208-237-7387 today.
More this week:
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has flu shots available along with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, and Pfizer boosters. Need a Shingles or pneumonia vaccination? They can help with those as well. Walk-ins are welcome.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main, is now hosting Ballroom Dancing Classes every Wednesday beginning at 7pm. The class is open to singles and partners.
Haunted History Walking Tours continue this Friday and Saturday, then each Friday and Saturday through October. Get your tickets now at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com . Our tours sell out, so don’t wait.
Registration is open for November’s Christmas Night Lights Parade scheduled for Friday, November 26. Sponsored by Lookout Credit Union, this year’s theme is “Lookout For Santa!” Visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com for details and to register.
As we approach the holiday season, please be sure to shop local, dine local and support local. Your friends and neighbors downtown appreciate your continued support. With shipping delays happening everyday, shopping local will save you time and money along with eliminating worry about late arrivals. Local has never been better!
Read the latest edition of the East Idaho Business Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.