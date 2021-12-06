Welcome, new businesses
Welcome, Farmers Insurance - Tim Fernandez to the downtown neighborhood. Now open at 150 S. Main St. Tim would love to talk to you about all of your insurance needs including auto, home, life, umbrella, specialty and more. Call today at 208-235-1835.
Ether's Edge, inside Station Square, is now open. Ether’s Edge features high quality crystals, minerals, gemstones, aura photos, and additional high-vibe goods. Be sure to make Ether's Edge a destination this week.
Elementary art teacher Mindy Childers has recently moved to Pocatello and is opening Poky Kidz Art located in the back area of Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St. Three workshops are now scheduled for December for students in first through fifth grades. Dec. 18: Art Drop & Shop; Dec. 20: Clay Workshop; and Dec. 21: Canvas & Collage. Workshops are conducted from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Parents may register their kids at Poky Dot Boutique or through the links on Poky Kidz Art Facebook events section.
Willow Exterior Renovation & Construction Company has opened an office inside Station Square and is now offering services in areas surrounding Pocatello including Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot and American Falls. If you are looking to upgrade or replace your roof or siding, give WERC a call today at 208-223-9191.
New owner and upcoming expansion
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., is under new ownership and new owner Krystal Charlton has made some exciting changes with more to come in the new year. If you haven’t shopped at Enchantments recently, you should stop in this week. The inventory is amazing. You can now shop on Sundays, too, through December from noon to 5 p.m.
Happy anniversary
Happy 10th anniversary to Danielle Cooley, American Family Insurance Agent. Danielle will be celebrating with an open house and ribbon cutting from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at her new location inside Station Square. Stop in and wish Danielle a very happy anniversary.
Downtown this week
Kanda's & Co. 159 S. Main St., is now open on Mondays through December. Stop in today to shop from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
$5 burgers at The Union Taproom every Monday from 4 p.m. to close. Don’t miss their Saturday Smorgasbord Buffet served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a variety of dishes and smoked meats.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be hosting a Snowman Wreath class at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Learn how to create this cute wreath and take it home. Cost of the craft and class is $20. Register to reserve your spot by dropping by the store or visiting www.goodbyehellocrafts.com.
Brick 243 Gastropub has expanded their hours through December. They are now open on Fridays from 3 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 9 p.m. For groups of four or more, reserve your weekend table through their website at www.brick243.com.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., will be hosting a holiday open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. They will be featuring holiday drink specials, gift cards, handmade chocolates, prizes and giveaways. Bellissima Sweets will be there for an exclusive Christmas cookie sale along with platters and kits.
If you are still looking for that perfect holiday gift, Barricade, 308 E. Center St., has cool merchandise, gift cards, holiday wines and more. Also, Barricade has a monthly wine club, which makes a great gift for you or a loved one! Each month, you will receive wines personally selected for you based upon your preferences. Three club levels are available. For more information, email barricade_macchina@gmail.com or visit @Barricade_poky on Facebook.
Santa will be back Downtown for the next two Saturdays. This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa will be at Kanda's & Co. Kids can visit with Santa, families can take photos, and four-legged family members are welcome, too. Dec. 18 will be Santa's last visit before the big night, and he will be at Station Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If your business needs an updated winter look, new hoodies, hats or customized premium items, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alstons would love to help your business. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
The snow is coming! Stop in at East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., and check out their inventory, so you are ready to hit the slopes.
ChubbyZ' Sandwich Shoppe, 308 E. Center St., is open for dine-in, take-out and delivery Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a menu full of hot and cold sandwiches, burgers, salads, fries, tots and more.
MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave., invites you to join Paula in creating an Intention Ornament on Wednesday. The workshop will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Contact Paula to reserve your seat: 208-603-9333 or paula@myintuitivepaula.com. Be sure to visit MIP on Facebook to take a look at the workshops scheduled this month.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some Christmas shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available for children ages 5 to 11. They are offering these vaccines on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome for boosters and flu shots.
Be prepared for the holiday season with new appliances from Pocatello Electric. Stop in today at 258 N. Main St.
Stop by Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., has the perfect gift for the fisherman/fisherwoman in your life!
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St., is open for lunch Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. Call 208-406-2218 and they will have your order ready. Gift certificates are available, too.
Wild Things Car and Truck Accessories, 128 S. Second Ave., has the coolest and most in-demand car and truck accessories.
Dell’s Home Appliance & Mattress Center, 355 E. Center St., would love to help you pick out a brand new mattress.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 30 vendors each week.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be open Thursday through Saturday and would love to see you. On Thursday, it’s Flight Night with $1 off beer and wine flights. Plus, Tipsy Trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday Night Football. On Friday, catch Joseph Valencia performing live starting at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, catch live music by Orla O’Connor starting at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy Mug Club specials during happy hour on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Sunday Brunch at The Yellowstone Restaurant now features live jazz. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with jazz from 10 a.m. to noon.
Give the gift of a delicious meal this Christmas! Gift cards are available at many of our restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, breweries and bars.
Thank you for shopping, dining and enjoying Historic Downtown Pocatello. Your friends and neighbors downtown appreciate your continued support.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.