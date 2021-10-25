Join us downtown this week and experience a wonderful mix of history, shopping, art, dining, music, handcrafted beverages and more!
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place on Friday from 3-5:30pm. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins.
Manic Mechanic, 450 N. Main St., reminds you it’s time to get your vehicle ready for the colder months ahead. Call 208-840-1663 to schedule your winter check over today. Be sure to take a look at their new order of Manic Mechanic merchandise. Hoodies are now available.
Barricade's SlugFest pinball competition will end on Friday. Open from 5 p.m. to midnight. Whoever has the highest score on SlugFest at the end of the night wins a brand new MLB baseball signed by the Barricade staff. There is still time to get your initials on the scoreboard.
Barricade will be celebrating its second anniversary and hosting a Halloween party on Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Dress up in your best costume and bring your quarters. There will be drink specials all night.
Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St., is celebrating three years in our downtown neighborhood. Congratulations! Cassy has recently completed a remodel and is now offering large breed grooming. Dog training and private lessons are also available. Call today to schedule an appointment, 208-313-4995.
At East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., snowboards and other winter gear are starting to arrive and their ski and board tune-up area is open and ready to go. Bring in your gear and get ahead of the curve this winter.
Be prepared for the holiday season with new appliances from Pocatello Electric. Stop in today at 258 N. Main St.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has flu shots available along with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations, and Pfizer boosters. Need a Shingles or pneumonia vaccination? They can help with those as well. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Bacon Experience is now offering free delivery to their friends and neighbors downtown and to residents in Pocatello. Get your bacon today. There is a $15 minimum order. Order online at www.thebaconexperience.com or call 208-406-2218.
Studies show we tend to sleep more in the winter. Dell’s Home Appliance & Mattress Center, 355 E. Center St., would love to help you pick out a brand new mattress.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St., has introduced a new fall menu with additional lunch items and a robust selection of dinner dishes. Be sure to stop in this week! Wine tasting on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and The Dewdroppers will play live jazz on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., is now hosting ballroom dancing classes every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. The class is open to singles and partners.
ChubbyZ' Sandwich Shoppe, 308 E. Center St., is open for dine in, take-out and delivery Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a menu full of hot and cold sandwiches, burgers, salads, fries, tots and more.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St,, has introduced their new fall drinks. Stop in this week and try a Fire-Cider, Laughing Pumpkin Latte or Pecan Pie Latte along with a sweet roll or handmade cookie. Main Steam offers loyalty cards for all customers: buy eight drinks get your ninth drink free. Student discounts available with student IDs.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will end their season on Saturday by hosting a Trick-or-Treat with their vendors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wear your costumes. Get your pumpkins and the last of the fall produce along with gift ideas for the coming holidays.
The Oasis Sports Bar now has daily menu specials. Watch them on Facebook for daily information and don’t forget they have the NFL Sunday Ticket to catch your favorite teams playing all season long.
Tuesday Tacos, Thursday Tipsy Trivia and great beer all week at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St.
On Friday and Saturday there are a variety of Halloween parties taking place throughout downtown. The Valentine Ballroom, The Union Taproom, The Office Bar & Grill, Jim Dandy Brewing and Club Charleys, just to name a few. Please visit us, Historic Downtown Pocatello, on Facebook throughout the week as we share more details.
Haunted History Walking Tours will wrap up this year's tours on Friday and Saturday. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside. Tickets can be purchased at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Registration is open for November’s Christmas Night Lights Parade scheduled for Nov. 26. Sponsored by Lookout Credit Union, this year’s theme is “Lookout For Santa!” Visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com for details and to register.
As we approach the holiday season, please be sure to shop local, dine local and support local. Your friends and neighbors downtown appreciate your continued support. With shipping delays happening every day, shopping local will save you time and money along with eliminating worry about late arrivals.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.