Welcome Gate City Coffee! Opening this Wednesday at 320 W. Center St.! We would like to welcome Bill and Elaine to the downtown neighborhood. Plan now to stop in and visit this beautiful new coffee shop and gathering spot. Check out their drink menu along with their breakfast bagels and pastries. Gift cards, T-shirts, and a variety of coffee themed gift items are also available. Their hours will be Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Welcome Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie! Opening this Wednesday at 658 N. Main St.! We would like to congratulate Christina on opening her new shop. Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie offers unique & enchanting handcrafted jewelry and accessories, antique and vintage collectables, vintage and gently used clothes, shoes & accessories. You will also find house plants, books and other great gifts! Stop in on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and help celebrate this great new shop.
Congratulations Class of 2022! Seniors at our local high schools will be graduating on Thursday. If you need a gift for that special grad, visit Historic Downtown Pocatello. You are sure to find the perfect gift!
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Mocatello, downtown’s coffee and drink drive-thru, located at 203 S. Arthur Ave., has a “kick-off the summer” special this week. Enjoy any large fruit smoothie for the price of a small. Coffee drinks, Italian Sodas, and pastries are available too.
Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Bingham Memorial Hospital. Country Drive will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. The Elks Lodge and Shooters BBQ will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun all summer long at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
Live music after Revive @ 5 on Wednesday includes: Sons of Bannock playing at Star Route Brewery from 8 to 10 p.m. and Wild Blue with special guests at The First National Bar beginning at 8:30 p.m. And, live music on the back deck at the Oasis Sports Bar from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Get $1 off your first drink with your Revive @ 5 wristband!
Cherub Capers is open in their new, expanded location at 308 W. Center St., with extended shopping hours. Now open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They have a beautiful shop full of new and vintage antique chic décor and gifts. Many items are marked down in time for summer and Father's Day.
Wine and Food Pairing like nothing else at The Yellowstone Restaurant! This Thursday, from 7 to 9 p.m., they will pair wonderful foods with exceptional wines for an experience you don't want to miss. Grab your loved ones or your friends and join in the experience. Prices will vary depending upon wines and foods. Reservations are required, so please call 208-234-7000 to get your spot reserved.
The June First Friday Art Walk is coming up on Friday! First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. From 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month you are invited to come enjoy Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello. This month’s event guide listing participating locations will appear in the Friday Idaho State Journal and on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
The Mystic Market will be open on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. Come get a reading or some energy healing work, grab some delicious food, and experience the magic of the Mystic Market.
The June First Friday Pub Crawl starts at 7 p.m. at The Union Taproom where you get your event wristband. Then the next stop is at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, then to Star Route Brewery and ending at Oasis Sports Bar. Each of the participating locations will offer drink specials & raffle tickets for each drink you purchase. Tickets are turned in at the last stop for a chance to win some great swag! Entry proceeds go to a local non-profit.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This week the farmers will have plant starts, hanging flower baskets and fresh greens. A variety of gluten-free baked goods will also be available. Don’t forget the Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market!
The Marshall Public Library is looking to make a "splash" as they launch their 2022 Summer Reading Program - Oceans of Possibilities. Join the library for the Summer Reading Kick-Off Party, this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., for lots of fun including a bounce house, free treats, food trucks, door prizes, and summer reading registration. As a summer reading participant, you can gain entries into their grand prize drawings at the end of the summer for prizes such as Kindle Fires, gift cards, Geronimo's jump passes, and more!
Independence Day Parade Registration Now Open! Pocatello's Annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Monday, July 4! This year's parade theme is "Celebrate America.” Registration is now open at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Plan now to register and let's give our community the biggest and most patriotic Independence Day Parade ever!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.