Ever wanted to start a business? Do you have a dynamic idea you know would sell? Ever seen those "Shark Tank" shows and thought, "That looks fun"? But how in the world does someone get started with something like that?
Entrepreneurship is one of those things that many of us want to do, but most of us never get around to actually starting for one reason or another. Yes, it seems so fun, the financial rewards can be endless, and you get to be your own boss. However, how can you fit it in with everything else and how do you even start?
Consider the three-course entrepreneurship certificate program at Idaho State University’s College of Business. No pre-reqs, no pre-tests, no registration lines — just sign up and do it. Three courses that can be completed in as little as eight months, which will overview the business environment, refine your wild idea into a viable market offering, provide you the skill set to pitch the concept to investors and dramatically improve your self-confidence.
What is an entrepreneurship certificate anyway? It’s three courses offered online or in person in the fall, spring and summer. And, it's nothing but entrepreneurship and business. No basket weaving, no lab science and no courses that have to be taken before you actually start developing and pitching the business idea.
The three courses — MGT 1101, The World of Business; MGT 4410, Entrepreneurship; and MGT 4412, Entrepreneurial Solutions — all focus on different aspects of business and entrepreneurship. In 1101, you will learn the fundamentals for business ownership and will come out with basic knowledge on accounting, finance, marketing, management, and innovation and idea generation. In the 4410 course, you will be able to develop feasibility studies to determine idea viability before writing business plans on the best concepts created during the term. And in 4412, you will navigate your idea through the refinement and pitching process with experts. However, in 4412 you get an entire 16-week term to work on it, and the experts’ goals are to improve your idea and help you get it to market instead of making jokes at your expense and looking good on television.
Why do a certificate? Certificates are short, focused, knowledge intensive, credentialed programs that provide you with essential skills in particular areas that you can leverage throughout your career. Certificates are also typically designed for someone in a different field and as such are best for someone who has not done extensive work in the area but has a strong interest in the knowledge base.
Who makes a great entrepreneur? Believe it or not, research consistently shows that wild risk taking and endless charisma are not the key to success in entrepreneurship. And most of the great entrepreneurial ideas are not often dreamed up by those with extensive business experience. All you need is an idea that fills a need and the skillset to take that idea to the marketplace.
Remember, Netflix was created because a guy on the way to the gym was mad about paying a late fee and wondered if the once-per-month gym membership could be applied to movies and television shows. Also remember, no matter how good your idea or concept is, it will never make you any money or help any consumers if you don’t ever bring it to market.
Isn’t business just common sense? Given that 54 percent of newly created businesses fail within their first four years of operation, it takes a bit more than common sense to be a successful entrepreneur. However, entrepreneurship isn’t rocket science either, and learning the basics is the key. Cash flow, profit margins, sales volume, target markets, value propositions and even simple things like packaging and a product’s name are often the difference between long-term success and business failure.
"Do I really have the time?" Yes, you do! It's three courses in as little as eight months. You have likely been thinking about your great entrepreneurial idea that would get you out of your boring job for several years. In just eight short months, you could have a product headed for market and be on your way to great success. Before you know it, you will be done with the program and launching a brand-new market offering. Perhaps you will do so well that you could be one of the sharks on that TV show. Alternatively, you could just take your new refined offering to the market, improve society, make some money and be your own boss in the process.
Dr. Neil Tocher is a professor and chair of the Department of Marketing and Management in the College of Business at Idaho State University.