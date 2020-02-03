Two more new businesses now open in Old Town
- DNH Studios is now open on South Main Street in Station Square’s Suite Q. DNH Studios creates unique home goods from one-of-a-kind ceramic coasters, to personalized wreaths for any season, to scarves to keep you warm and looking cool. They also offer in-home decorating and specialty items, art and fine jewelry.
- Welcome, Off The Rails Brewing, now open at 228 S. Main St. Pocatello’s newest brewery is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The building looks amazing, they have some great craft beers on tap, and it’s a trendy place to catch up with old friends and new.
This week in Old Town
- First Friday Art Walk is this Friday. From 5 to 8 p.m., our shops and restaurants will be hosting art, music, fashion, food, home décor and more. Admission to this event is free and so is the parking. All are invited to come downtown and enjoy our art community.
- First Friday Pub Crawl begins as art walk winds down. The crawl includes four locations where you will spend about an hour at each enjoying their pub crawl special. This month begins at The Oasis at 7 p.m. Then visit the Union Taproom, First National Bar and end the evening at the Bourbon Barrel. Must be 21, have your ID with you and get stamped at location to be entered to win prizes at the end of the evening.
- Enjoy sweet deals and sweet treats on Saturday. Spend the day shopping along Idaho's Antique Row for sweet deals for your Valentine along with sweet treats with facts about foster care needs in our community. Visit each participating shop for a treat, and then end your day at Station Square for an additional treat, to visit with local foster care representatives and to enter to win a Sweet Deals Gift Basket valued at over $200. Idaho Antique Row Shops to visit: Kanda’s & Co. at 159 S. Main St., Cherub Creations at 115 N. Main St., Old Town Mercantile ar 134 N. Main St., Cottonwood Junction at 141 N. Main St., Vain & Vintage at 149 N. Main St., and Elwen Cottage at 334 N. Main St.
- Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St., has a big week planned. On Wednesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m., everything is 50 percent off, and on Thursday, it's 50 percent off the highest price item purchased from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Check out some of their newest items at www.cherub-capers-creations.com. Beginning Friday, they will debut a their new Selfie Photo Station with a cool backdrop and assorted accessories to take a fun selfie. Share your pix using #CherubCapers to be entered to win a weekly drawing for a $25 gift card.
- The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., is hosting a “Create Your Own Dreamcatcher” class on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. On Thursday ,they will be hosting a Furniture Painting 101 class beginning at 6 p.m. Call 208-380-5561 for details and to reserve your spot.
- Villano’s Italian, 149 N. Main St., has renovated its banquet space. Give them a call to reserve the room for parties, meetings or banquets. No rental fee when ordering food. It is a great private spot to enjoy your favorite Italian food. Seats up to 40. Call 208-904-0679 today. And don’t miss Villano’s art walk special this Friday. Choose from their delicious lobster, shrimp, bacon, Gouda mac and cheese and their lobster bacon pesto pizza — or order both and indulge!
- Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., invites you in to enjoy a delicious coffee drink and a variety of sweets and locally made items. They offer free Wi-Fi, and it's the perfect spot to study. Student discounts with your student ID, both ISU and local high schools.
- The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., is the place for delicious Greek cuisine. All day Tuesdays and Thursdays, save $1 when you enjoy a gyro sandwich. On Fridays, get a small order of free fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m.
- Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is the place to play arcade games with your friends while you enjoy a beer or glass of wine. Hang out and listen to cool music, chat with friends and cheer on a high-score victory! They are open 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Saturday. Age 21-plus.
- PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will host a Wine Pairing Event on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature five wines with five courses to create a unique wine pairing event. Call to reserve your spot: 208-233-1322.
- You've loved them at the farmers market, Revive@5, county fairs and special events, and now you can enjoy Donut Bros. fresh-made donuts Monday through Friday in Old Town Pocatello. Now open at 401 N. Arthur Ave., just across the street from Pocatello High School, hot fresh donuts are available 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and each day there is a lunch special and lots of other sweet treats.
- Remember, Happy Hour is every Monday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Union Taproom, the 313 Whiskey Bar and The Y Lounge, all inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, 230 W. Bonneville St. Be sure to enjoy a delicious meal while you are there. And if you have a special event coming up The Yellowstone would love to cater for you. Call 208-234-7000 for more information.
- Portneuf Valley Brewing is open every day, including Sunday, for lunch and dinner. Live this weekend on the PVB stage is The Dawn Clement Jazz Quintet on Friday night featuring musicians in town for the ISU Jazz Festival. $10 suggested donation at the door goes to the ISU Jazz program. On Saturday night, singer-songwriter Mason Wittman will be returning to the PVB stage with no cover charge. Both shows are from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Check out the PVB Facebook page for the details on events, specials and new beers on tap including Penny's latest concoction The Copperhead Juicy IPA.
Upcoming events
- You are invited to attend “Women Power the Vote Day of Action,” the League of Women Voters of Pocatello 100th Anniversary celebration, that will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts located at 234 N. Main St. Email lwvpocatelloid@gmail for more information.
- Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2020 Idaho Bridal Fair on Feb. 29. If you have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello.
- Tickets are now available for the 10th annual Gate City Brewfest, returning to Old Town Pocatello on March 14. Pouring will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature over 85 craft beers. Visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com for all of the details. Purchase your tickets in advance online and save $5.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.