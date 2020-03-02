Happy fourth anniversary
Vintage Vinyl & Antiques, 102 N. Main St., will be celebrating its fourth anniversary on Friday and Saturday. Take 40 percent off purchases, with special giveaways both days. In addition, during First Friday Art Walk they will be hosting rock art by Greg “Smitty” Smith and open mic with Dan.
Welcome back
Crafted: A Beverage Co. has reopened inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St. They are now offering a new variety of food and drinks. Their beverage menu includes coffee, beer, wine, tea, water, Italian sodas and more drinks coming soon. They are also offering new food items including popcorn, hot dogs, breakfast burritos and paninis and are now open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays they will be open for brunch with mimosas.
Welcome
Into You Piercing & Tattoo, 501 N. Main St., will be opening on Friday and will be hosting their first First Art Walk. Owner Joel Mattingly is coming back to Old Town Pocatello with a fun new business in a great new location.
Grand opening
DNH Studios, 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, will be celebrating its grand opening on Friday during First Friday Art Walk. They will be hosting featured artist Nick Hottmann. They will be serving refreshments and will host a drawing for a store gift certificate.
More this week
- United Way of Southeastern Idaho, in partnership with H&R Block, is offering a tax assistance program. Those with a “simple return” can file federal and state returns at no cost. For more information, visit conta.cc/2utahyc.
- The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., is hosting a “Yoda One For Me” class on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. Call 208-380-5561 for details and to reserve your spot.
- PV’s Uncorked on Main will host Wine Pairing on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Five courses will be paired with five wines. For reservations, please call 208-233-1322 today.
- On Friday from 3:30 to 5 p.m., ISU's College of Arts and Letters is hosting the event "Family Plot Reading" at Barricade, 308 E. Center St. Dr. Alan Johnson, from the Department of English, will be reading from his new mystery novel at 4 p.m. Grab a glass of wine or a beer (soda, coffee and tea are available, too) and enjoy some conversation before the reading. Barricade will also be featuring ISU's literary journal Black Rock and Sage from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Student representatives from the journal will have past editions for sale as well as their famous Bigfoot-inspired T-Shirts. Melt Boxes (from The Melt Food Truck) will be available for purchase. Must be 21 to enter.
- Plan to enjoy the March First Friday Art Walk on Friday. From 5 to 8 p.m., stroll through Old Town and experience art, music, food, fashion and more. Admission is free, and so is parking. The event guide listing all of the locations for this month will be available at oldtownpocatello.com, on Thursday.
Live music this weekend
- Rail City Jazz will be performing on Friday at Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., from 5 to 8 p.m
- “Undercover Popstar” will be performing at The Bourbon Barrel on Friday beginning at 9 p.m.
- Portneuf Valley Brewing will be hosting Steelhead Redd performing in the loft on Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- The Union Taproom will host the Luddites on Saturday night with music beginning at 8 p.m.
- Portneuf Valley Brewing will host Indie singer-songwriter Isaac Gunderson on Saturday night in the loft from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- The First National, 234 W. Center, will be hosting Happy Havoc live on stage on Saturday night beginning at 10 p.m.
Get your Brewfest tickets
Gate City Brewfest is returning to Pocatello for the 10th year, and it’s going to be bigger than ever before! On March 14 from 1 to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, pubs and bars throughout downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are on sale now at gatecitybrewfest.com and are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Be sure to also check out this year’s VIP package with some fun Brewfest swag. Special thanks to Watkins Distributing, Hayden Beverage Company, TEC Distributing, Craig Stein Beverage, Northwest Specialty Beverage, Bank of Idaho, Jim Dandy Brewing, Portneuf Valley Brewsing, Wanderlust, Visit Pocatello, the Idaho State Journal, Jeeves Ads, and to 93.9 KZBQ, KORR 104, Magik 102.5, KSEI and KOUU radio.
Locations and brewers include:
- Jim Dandy Brewing: Pouring their beer, and Idaho Brewing Co. will be there, too
- Portneuf Valley Brewing: Pouring 11 of their beers
- Center Street Clubhouse: Kona Brewing, Red Hook, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Anheuser-Busch
- Hooligans: Snake River Brewing, Deschutes Brewing
- Club Charley's: Iron Horse Brewing, Sawtooth Brewing
- Barricade: Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
- Cue & Brews: Bitter Root Brewing
- The Office Bar: Lagunitas Brewing Co., Mad Swede Brewing
- Odyssey Bar: Sierra Nevada, Payette Brewing
- First National Bar: Tricksters Brewing Co., Madison River Brewing, Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company
- Elks Lodge: Mike’s Hard Cider, White Claw, Uinta Brewing, Mother Earth Brewing
- The Union Taproom: Hop Valley Brewing, 2 Towns Ciderhouse
- The Yellowstone Restaurant: Melvin Brewing, Cascade Lakes
- Off the Rails Brewing: Wildlife Brewing, Snow Eagle Brewing
- Station Square: Revision Brewing
- PV's Uncorked on Main: Boston Beer Company
- Villano's Italian: Woodland Empire Brewing
- The Bourbon Barrel: Grand Teton Brewing
- Star Route Brewery: Shades Brewing
- The Oasis: Wallace Brewing, 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
- Grecian Key Restaurant: Roadhouse Brewing Co.
VIP Tasting Event opens at the Old Town Pavilion at noon featuring Wanderlust. Visit Gate City Brewfest on Facebook for information about the eight specially selected craft beers that will be available.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.