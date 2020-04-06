Easter Egg Eggstravaganza, now through Saturday
Things are a little different right now, but we think it is important to continue to host as many of our traditional events as possible, although maybe in a slightly different format.
We understand kids in our community look forward to our annual Easter Egg Eggstravaganza and we do not want to disappoint! This year's Eggtivities include coloring pages and dot to dot pages that can be downloaded from our website, www.oldtownpocatello.com.
Have your kids color, connect the dots and be as creative as possible. Help them post a picture of their masterpiece to the Downtown Pocatello Facebook page. Please include an email address, yours will work.
We will email you a coupon for a free ice cream cone that the kids can use at this summer's Revive@5 or Portneuf Valley Farmers Market when we get the go ahead to get out and about again. We love our community and we are honored to be able to continue to bring happiness and fun to your families.
Support our local businesses
Most of our restaurants are open offering curbside, take-out and delivery services. The restaurants downtown are locally owned and operated by your neighbors. Now is a great time to order and enjoy a deliciously prepared meal. You can view a list of our restaurants, their hours and links to their Facebook pages and websites to view menus at www.oldtownpocatello.com. Just click on the “Restaurant” tab.
Some of our businesses are open providing "essential services" and include prescription and medical services, banks and credit unions, accounting firms, gun shops, bike shops, board shops, appliance stores, etc. If you are wondering if your favorite business is open, there are a couple of easy ways to reach out to them. Visit them on Facebook or Instagram. Most of our businesses are active on social media and are posting updates about their hours and services. Give them a call. Phone numbers are available at www.oldtownpocatello.com under “Business Directory” and are listed on Facebook pages along with links to websites and links to delivery services, too.
Unfortunately, some of our businesses are closed temporarily. One way you can share your love for your favorite businesses that are doing their part in flattening the curve is to buy a gift certificate. Many of our businesses offer the option of purchasing an online gift certificate or you can call to make your purchase over the phone. By purchasing now, you are helping those businesses get through a tough time and you will get to use your certificate just as soon as it's safe to get out and about again. A complete Business Directory is located at www.oldtownpocatello.com.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.