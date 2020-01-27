Welcome, United Way of Southeast Idaho
We are so excited to welcome the United Way of Southeastern Idaho to the Old Town neighborhood. They have been in the process of moving from South Fifth Avenue to their new home at 101 N. Main St., the Historic Seavers Building. The United Way of Southeastern Idaho advances the common good in Southeast Idaho and beyond by channeling the hearts, minds and hands of hundreds of people who care. Each year, about 80,000 lives are directly touched by investments of time and donations that make our community the great place it is to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.unitedwaysei.org.
This week in Old Town
- Both Sides of the Tracks, last Wednesday poetry and prose reading series at Gates Fine Art Gallery, 315 W. Center St., kicks off the 2020 schedule Wednesday at 7 p.m, with featured prose writer Jackie Johnson Maughan, followed by the open mic session (seven minutes each reader; sign up between 6:30 and 7 p.m). All readers are welcome. The event is free and open to the public, though donations are appreciated.
- Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St., has a big week planned. On Wednesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m., everything is 50 percent off, and on Thursday, it's 50 percent off the highest price item purchased from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Check out some of their newest items at www.cherub-capers-creations.com.
- The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., is the place for delicious Greek Cuisine. All day Tuesdays and Thursdays, save $1 when you enjoy a gyro sandwich. On Fridays, get a small order of free fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m.
- You've loved them at the Farmers Market, Revive@5, county fairs and special events, and now you can enjoy Donut Bros. fresh-made donuts Monday through Friday in Old Town Pocatello. Now open at 401 N. Arthur Ave., just across the street from Pocatello High School, hot fresh donuts are available 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and each day there is a lunch special and lots of other sweet treats.
- The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., is hosting a “Gnome Love Signs” class Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. On Thursday, they will be hosting an “Gnome For All Holidays” class, also beginning at 6:30 p.m. Call 208-380-5561 for details and to reserve your spot.
- Looking for a great, quick and healthy lunch or dinner? Come visit The Yellowstone Restaurant, featuring a variety of salads and sandwiches. Remember, Happy Hour is every Monday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. And if you have a special event coming up The Yellowstone would love to cater for you. Call 208-234-7000 for more information.
- Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., is open every day, including Sunday, for lunch and dinner. Check out their Taco Tuesday $2 street taco special, fly in for Wing Wednesday for half off hot wings, or swim in on Friday's for fish-n-chips and awesome clam chowder.
- The First National, 234 W. Center St., will be hosting Idaho Soul live on stage on Saturday night beginning at 10 p.m. On Sunday, stop by for their annual Super Bowl Party beginning at 2 p.m.
- Live this weekend on the PVB stage is Flash Drive on Friday night featuring musicians from the bands Hot Flash and Country Drive teaming up for some fun country and classic rock dance music. Saturday night Best by Yesterday will be rocking the PVB stage. Both shows are from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. with no cover charge. Check out the PVB Facebook page for the details on events, specials and new beers on tap.
Looking ahead
- On Feb. 7, come stroll through Old Town during First Friday Art Walk. From 5 to 8 p.m., our shops and restaurants will be hosting art, music, fashion, food, home décor and more. Admission to this event is free and so is the parking. All are invited to come downtown and enjoy our art community.
- You are invited to attend “Women Power the Vote Day of Action,” the League of Women Voters of Pocatello 100th Anniversary celebration that will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St. Email lwvpocatelloid@gmail for more information.
- Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2020 Idaho Bridal Fair on Feb. 29. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free, and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello.
- Tickets are now available for the 10th annual Gate City Brewfest, returning to Old Town Pocatello on March 14. Pouring will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature over 85 craft beers. Visit gatecitybrewfest.com for details. Purchase your tickets in advance online and save $5.
The next time you need to do some shopping, enjoy a great meal or catch some live music, Old Town Pocatello is the place to be! “Like” Old Town Pocatello on Facebook and keep up with all of the exciting things happening.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.