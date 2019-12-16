Welcome, Donut Bros
You’ve loved them at the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, Revive@5, county fairs and special events, and now you can enjoy Donut Bros’ fresh-made donuts Monday through Friday in Old Town Pocatello. Now open at 401 N. Arthur St., just across the street from Pocatello High School, hot fresh donuts are available 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and each day there is a lunch special. Welcome, Donut Bros, to the Old Town neighborhood.
Old Town Pocatello is the place to be for the holidays
The Old Town Pocatello merchants invite you to come explore the wonders of Old Town Pocatello. Come shop and find the perfect gift — from bikes to fishing supplies, jewelry to trendy fashion, home decor to fine art. Old Town offers it all in our charming shops. Come dine and experience delicious menus featuring the best in international cuisine for your holiday parties, dinners or a gift card to be enjoyed later.
Celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas with Idaho’s Antique Row. They will be open all week and late on Friday evening until 7 p.m. You can do your own shopping or add your favorite items to the wish list in each shop so a loved one can stop in and shop for you. Idaho’s Antique Row shops include Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Old Town Pocatello is the place to Shop Local and keep your dollars working in our economy. Here are some great gift ideas:
- Visit Decadence Board Shop for all of your boarding gifts and apparel needs, 326 W. Center St.
- Stop by Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., for the perfect gift for the fisherman/fisherwoman in your life.
- Visit Wild Things Car and Truck Accessories, 128 S. Second Ave., for the coolest and most in-demand car and truck accessories.
- Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., has everything for the hunter, marksman or collector in your life.
- Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s oldest jewelry store, has the sparkle that will make your Christmas shine. Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
- ISU students love ISU gear. The Orange & Black Store, 103 S. Main St., has the perfect gift for your student.
- Salt & Honey Natural Creation Shop, 150 S. Main St., has a variety of sustainable, environmentally friendly gift ideas.
- Poky Kids, inside Station Square, has wonderful gift ideas for kids of all ages including books, clothing and more.
- There is classic vinyl for the collector as well as the music lover at Vintage Vinyl & Antiques, 101 N. Main St.
- Visit Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., for clothing, jewelry, home decor, kids toys, and lots of handcrafted gifts from talented local artists.
- Give the gift of pet lodging and grooming from Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too. They also have a variety of treats and toys in stock because they know our furry family members also have stockings to be filled.
- At Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St., give the gift of a “Mug Club,” a mug plus beer discounts all week long.
- Visit Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., for delicious coffee, teas, sodas, to-die-for desserts and delectable dog treats, too!
- Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has jewelry, clothing, tapestries, banners, crystals, stones, books, knives, swords, leather journals, oils, incense, wind chimes, unique musical toys, Tibetan singing bowls, dragons, fairies, greeting cards, salt lamps and more.
- Visit The Yellowstone restaurant in the historic Hotel Yellowstone located at 230 W. Bonneville St. for a delicious lunch, dinner or that last-minute Christmas get-together.
- East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., has mountain bikes, road bikes, BMX, cool kids bikes, snow boards, skis, goggles and more.
- Give the gift of a delicious meal this Christmas. Gift cards and gift certificates are available at many of our restaurants including The Grecian Key, Villano’s Italian, Sumisu, The Yellowstone Restaurant, PV’s Uncorked on Main, Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, Crafted: Beverages at Station Square, Bru House and more. Visit the restaurant guide at oldtownpocatello.com for a complete list of restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, breweries and bars in Old Town Pocatello.
Portneuf Valley Brewing will be firing up their new Taco’s Up Top street taco bar in The Loft on Friday and Saturday nights. Whistlepig will be performing Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. On Saturday night after 8 p.m. you can be the entertainment for karaoke night in The Loft. No cover charge and open to all ages. PVB is open every day, including Sundays. Check out the PVB website or Facebook page for more information on entertainment, as well as food and drink specials.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.