Merry Christmas
At this very joyous time of year, the Old Town Pocatello property and business owners wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with peace and prosperity.
Last-minute gifts galore in Old Town Pocatello
- Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St., has three specials going on: LED rainbow angels are $4.95 or three for $12 and their large LED light-up canvases are regularly $26.95 to $29.99 and are on special for $24.95 or two for $45. Yummy gift-wrapped gingerbread candles are regularly $6.95 are marked down to $4.95 or three for $12. Free gift wrapping and gift certificates in any denomination are also available. Cherub’s is open from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday with post-Christmas specials.
- The Elwen Cottage, 326 N. Main St., will be open until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Enjoy a hot cup of coffee, and roll the dice for a gift with purchase. Amazing deals on vintage decor and furniture, and all vendors' holiday items are on sale. Gifts for everyone in the family. Gift certificates are available. Free gift bags are available with purchase.
- The Powerhouse, inside Station Square, has special year-end pricing available now through Dec. 31. They will also be hosting two beginner classes this week on Thursday and Friday. Check out the savings and register for a class today at www.powerhouse.us. Prices go up Jan. 1, so don’t wait to lock in your savings and be ready to ride all year long!
- Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., will be open until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Stop in to grab a pizza or pasta along with gift cards to make the perfect gift of Italian cuisine.
- Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., will be open until 2 p.m. Tuesday so you can find that last-minute gift for the fisherman/woman in your life.
Post-Christmas shopping, dining and live music
Join us later this week for post-Christmas shopping specials throughout Old Town. Come shop and dine along the way.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the historic Yellowstone Hotel, will host Rail City Jazz on Thursday evening beginning at 7 p.m. Be sure to make your reservations and enjoy a fabulous meal along with the delightful live jazz.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main St., will host a Family Paint event on Saturday. Choose to paint The Bear, The Wolf or The Tree. Event begins at 1 p.m. Pre-register at www.grapevangogh.com.
Portneuf Valley Brewing will be featuring Steelhead Red live in The Loft on Friday night. On Saturday catch Tom Murphy, one-man-band. Both shows will start at 8:30 p.m., with free admission. Be sure to arrive early and enjoy a cold brew and dinner.
The First National will host The Unknown Band live on stage on Saturday evening. The show starts at 9:30 p.m.
Jim Dandy Brewing will feature live music by Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs on Friday. The high-energy bluegrass and foot-stomping tunes will start at 7 p.m.
Ring in the New Year in Old Town Pocatello!
The Elks, 410 S. Main St., will host their New Year’s party this Friday. They will feature steak and shrimp specials beginning at 6 p.m. The public is welcome!
Another decade has come and gone. Celebrate the beginning of 2020 at Barricade, 308 E. Center St. They will be open until 1:00 a.m., with free champagne for a grand toast at midnight. Dress in attire from your favorite decade. They'll be playing music from the 1970s to the 2010s all night long. $1 off Twisted Tea all night long.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 313 Whiskey Bar and Union Taproom, inside the historic Hotel Yellowstone, invite you to their Roaring ’20s New Year's Ball. They will have food specials, 20 percent off drink specials, a champagne toast at midnight plus live music in the lounge and in the taproom. Specials begin at 7 p.m. and run through 2 a.m.
The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St., will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party beginning at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Warm up by the fire and enjoy a fun evening with music and drink specials.
Jim Dandy Brewing’s New Year's Eve party will feature beer, food and fun. Come watch the ball drop with your friends, your favorite Jim Dandy beverage, and a special menu from The Melt and Dunk Burger. There will be $4 pints all night long.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.