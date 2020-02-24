Come join us in the historic heart of Pocatello this week for shopping specials, delicious dining, live music and more.
- My World Discovery Museum invites you to visit The Museum of Clean Event Center, 711 S. Second Ave., and experience several of their mobile exhibits all at once. This event is free and open to the public. It is being held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
- Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will be holding auditions for the family show "The Light In The Library" from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Numerous roles are available and range in age from 6 to 60. Prepare a 30-second to one-minute comic monologue or poem. For more information, contact Sherri at 208-478-6886.
- Off The Rails Brewing is now open at 220 S. Main St., and they are serving up a tasty menu with lunch and dinner specials. Stop in for Taco Tuesday with your choice of grilled or fried fish or pulled pork tacos for just $2.50. How about a Philly steak sandwich? We’ve heard great reviews! Off the Rails is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
- Come soak in the vintage vibe of the beautifully remodeled Yellowstone Lounge inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone. On Thursday evening, Rail City Jazz will set the tone with jazz and blues classics of the 1930s through the 1950s. Music starts at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Enjoy dinner, drinks and dessert, with occasional guest artists dropping by to sit in.
- Spring is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning your next home improvement/beautification project. L & K Carpet One offers the hottest new products that are trending in home design whether it's engineered hardwood, tile, cork, luxury vinyl, residential indoor or outdoor lighting, furniture of the highest quality, home decor, and incredible wall art. Let Jared and his amazing staff help you create that next new look for your home.
- Visit Villano’s Italian on Wednesday for their $10 special. Everything on their menu is $10 or less. Delicious, fresh and easy on your wallet!
- Enjoy Thirsty Thursday at ChubbyZ Sandwich Shoppe. Buy any sandwich and side and get a free fountain drink every Thursday.
- Barricade, 308 E Center St., the place to play retro arcade games, has a brand new Bengal Wednesday Special. Bring in your ISU ID and receive $1 off drafts/cans/bottles of domestic beer and the wine of the day.
- The First National Bar will host Stiff Richard on stage Saturday evening. Music starts at 10 p.m.
- Portneuf Valley Brewing will have Shawn Barnby's band Whistlepig performing on Friday night with Orla O'Connor on fiddle. On Saturday night, grab a date, or your posse of friends and head down to PVB for swing dance lessons headed up by ISU dance instructor Lori Head. Come down early to get a good seat and grab some grub. Both events are from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. with no cover charge. Check out the PVB Facebook page for the details on events, dining specials and new beers on tap.
- Jim Dandy Brewing and Thanks A Brunch are teaming up to host an Extra Day Extra Brunch event. On Saturday, celebrate the extra day with brunch from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2020 Idaho Bridal Fair on Saturday. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. This year we will be featuring a makeup and hair demonstration presented by Blades Salon beginning at 10 a.m. At noon, enjoy a fashion show presented by Annie Halls’ Vintage Boutique. There are more than 30 vendors with wonderful wedding ideas, demonstrations and door prizes.
Upcoming events:
- Crafted: A Beverage Co. will be reopening on March 2 with a new variety of food and drinks. They will now offer coffee, beer, wine, tea, water, Italian Sodas and more drinks coming soon. They will also be offering new food items including popcorn, hot dogs, breakfast burritos, and paninis. There will be student specials, and free items daily. They will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays for brunch with mimosas. Located inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., the Crafted crew invites you to stop in.
- On March 6, we will be hosting the March First Friday Art Walk. From 5 to 8 p.m. stroll through downtown and enjoy art, music, food, fashion and more. Admission is free and so is the parking.
- Gate City Brewfest is returning to Pocatello for the 10th year, and it’s going to be bigger than ever before. On March 14 from 1 to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, pubs and bars throughout Downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are on sale now at gatecitybrewfest.com and are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Be sure to also check out this year’s VIP package with some fun Brewfest swag. Special thanks to Watkins Distributing, Hayden Beverage Company, TEC Distributing, Craig Stein Beverage, Northwest Specialty Beverage, Bank of Idaho, Jim Dandy Brewing, Portneuf Valley Brewsing, Wanderlust, Visit Pocatello, the Idaho State Journal, Jeeves Ads, and to 93.9 KZBQ, KORR 104, Magik 102.5, KSEI and KOUU radio.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.