Come join us in the historic heart of Pocatello this week for shopping specials, delicious dining, live music and more.
- Just in case you missed it, Pocatello’s newest brewery is now open. Off The Rails Brewing is now open at 220 S. Main St. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The building looks amazing, they have some great craft beers on tap and it’s a trendy place to catch up with old friends and new!
- Have you stopped in to check out our newest retailer? DNH Studios is now open on South Main Street in Station Square’s Suite Q. DNH Studios creates unique home goods from one-of-a-kind ceramic coasters, to personalized wreaths for any season, to scarves to keep you warm and looking cool. They also offer in-home decorating and specialty items, art and fine jewelry. They are open this week, 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed Friday for a special event, and open on Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Spring is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning your next home improvement/beautification project. L & K Carpet One offers the hottest new products that are trending in home design whether it's engineered hardwood, tile, cork, luxury vinyl, residential indoor or outdoor lighting, furniture of the highest quality, home decor and incredible wall art. Let Jared and his amazing staff help you create that next new look for your home.
- The Yellowstone Restaurant offers a delicious lunch menu. If you haven’t stopped in for lunch yet, this is the week to do it. They will also be hosting Wine Tasting on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. Be sure to plan to stay for an enjoyable dining experience after.
- Visit Villano’s Italian on Wednesday for their $10 special. Everything on their menu — yep, that’s right — is $10 or less. Delicious, fresh and easy on your wallet.
- Enjoy Thirsty Thursday at ChubbyZ Sandwich Shoppe. Buy any sandwich and side and get a free fountain drink every Thursday.
- PV’s Uncorked on Main will be hosting Wine Tasting on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Five courses paired with five wines. Call 208-233-1322 for reservations.
- The Elks Lodge will be hosting Bingo on Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to play and enjoy dinner.
- The First National will host Idaho Soul on stage Saturday evening. Music starts at 10 p.m.
- Portneuf Valley Brewing is open every day, including Sunday, for lunch and dinner. Menu specials this week include Sunday’s Shepherd's Pie special for only $9.95 with your choice of side. Taco Tuesday is the $2 street taco special, beat the mid-week blues with Hump Day Hamburgers on Wednesday for $9.95, or swim in on Friday's for Fish-n-Chips and awesome Clam Chowder. Live this weekend on the PVB stage will be The Relyx on Friday night. On Saturday night, enjoy Tom Murphy’s One-Man-Band Show. Both shows are from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Check out the PVB Facebook page for the details on events, specials and new beers on tap.
Upcoming events:
- “Riddle Me This,” sponsored by Prime Time Auctions, kicks off on Friday. What's big at heart and has been near you from their start? Small businesses! Support local while solving puzzles and winning prizes in the first "Riddle Me This" community event. Starting Friday, pick up a riddle passport at any participating business. Visit each business and answer their shop riddle to increase your chances of winning the grand prize valued at over $200! The event will conclude at Prime Time Auctions' winter location on Feb. 25 with an evening of auction fun and giveaways. Complimentary drinks and appetizers will be provided. Grab your thinking caps and get ready to solve some riddles. Visit any of these great participating businesses in Old Town Pocatello between Feb. 21 and 25: The Elwen Cottage, Donut Brothers, Blade Salon & Spa, East Fork Bikes, Villano's Italian, Orange & Black Store, Snake River Fly Company, Cassy's Caring Paws and Bru House. For a complete list of all participating businesses, pick up a passport and play.
- Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2020 Idaho Bridal Fair on Feb. 29. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free, and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello. This year, we will be featuring a makeup and hair demonstration presented by Blades Salon beginning at 10 a.m. At noon, enjoy a fashion show presented by Annie Halls’ Vintage Boutique. There will be more than 30 vendors with wonderful wedding ideas, demonstrations, door prizes and a fashion show.
- Cheers to 10 years! That’s right: Gate City Brewfest is returning to Pocatello for the 10th year, and it’s going to be bigger than ever before. On March 14 from 1 to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, pubs and bars throughout Downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are on sale now at gatecitybrewfest.com and are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Be sure to also check out this year’s VIP package with some fun Brewfest swag. Special thanks to Watkins Distributing, Hayden Beverage Company, TEC Distributing, Craig Stein Beverage, Northwest Specialty Beverage, Visit Pocatello, the Idaho State Journal, Jeeves Ads and to 93.9 KZBQ, KORR 104, Magik 102.5, KSEI and KOUU radio.
It makes a positive difference in our economy when you spend your money locally. The next time you need to do some shopping, enjoy a great meal or catch some live music, do it downtown!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.