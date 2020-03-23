We are open! The small businesses in Historic Old Town Pocatello invite locals to support locals.
There are a variety of precautions being implemented by our business owners to keep you safe, their employees safe and continue to do business. Whether you choose to do business in person or remotely, we would love for you to reach out and contact your favorite local businesses.
Our restaurants and coffee shops invite you to call in your order for take-out or curbside pick-up. Delivery is also available by their staff, Pocatello Food Express, GrubHub or Door Dash.
Retailers are offering purchases by calling their shops and pick-up options. Shipping is available from merchant websites or messages via Facebook, if you prefer to shop from home.
Stop in to your favorite brewery and buy some swag or pick up some cans to go. Buy a new growler and have it filled with your favorite brew.
Gift certificates are available, too. You can visit one of our shops or restaurants to purchase a gift certificate. Or give them a call. When things settle down and we are back to business as usual, you can treat yourself and family to a special gift or night out at your favorite restaurant.
The owners of our shops, restaurants, salons, coffee shops, breweries and bars are local. They live here. They work here. They support the community. They donate to many causes in our community. They support efforts such as food drives, coat drives, Socks for Seniors — you name it, our merchants have supported it. Now is a great time for you to support them.
We encourage you to keep calm, use good judgment and help support our locally owned small businesses every time you can. We love our community. We are working together as a neighborhood to continue to support each other and our residents with kindness, care, thoughtfulness and respect.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.