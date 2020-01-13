Happening this week in Old Town
- Enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner this week in Old Town. The Grecian Key features $1 off on all gyros all day every Tuesday and Thursday. ChubbyZ Sandwich Shoppe, 302 E. Center St., features their special Philly Sandwiches every Tuesday for $6. Villano’s Italian features all menu items $10 and under every Wednesday. Food For Thought is celebrating their third anniversary with a delicious selection of salads and sandwiches. The Yellowstone Restaurant is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. The Union Taproom has a brand new expanded menu.
- Want to nerd out? Join Jim Dandy Brewing on Tuesday for Science Trivia Night. There will be 15 science trivia questions and an engineering challenge, with prizes for the winners of the trivia and of the challenge. Challenges are based on middle school-level science and all materials needed for the challenge will be provided. All proceeds go to Zoo Idaho.
- The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., is hosting a furniture painting class beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday. On Thursday, they will be hosting an “Anything Goes” painting class, also beginning at 6 p.m. Call 208-380-5561 for details and to reserve your spot.
- The First National Bar, 234 W. Center St., will feature Perfect Chaos live on stage on Saturday night. The show will start at 10 p.m.
- This week, Portneuf Valley Brewing will be rocking The Loft on Friday night with John Young's band, The Chief of Police. Saturday night swing on in for some swing dance and two step lessons with ISU dance instructor Lori Head. Entertainment both nights is from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. No cover charge. The new Taco's Up Top street taco bar will be open for some quick and tasty eats both nights. Check out the PVB Facebook page for more events, new beers on tap and kitchen specials.
Looking ahead
- PV’s Uncorked on Main will host Wine Pairing with Terry from TEC Distributing beginning at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Enjoy five delicious courses paired with five wines. Reservations are required. Call 208-233-1322 to reserve your table.
- The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting its annual Corn Hole Tournament on Jan. 25. The two-person team competition will begin at 1 p.m. Arrive early to secure your spot.
- Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2020 Idaho Bridal Fair on Feb. 29. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello.
- Cheers to 10 years! Tickets are now available for the 10th annual Gate City Brewfest, returning to Old Town Pocatello on March 14. Pouring will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature over 85 craft beers. Visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com for all of the details. Purchase your tickets in advance online and save $5.
It makes a positive difference in our economy when you spend your money locally. The next time you need to do some shopping, enjoy a great meal or catch some live music, Old Town Pocatello is the place to be. “Like” Old Town Pocatello on Facebook and keep up with all of the exciting things happening in our beautiful downtown.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.