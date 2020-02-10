Show your love for local this week
This week, we celebrate love and there’s a wonderful way for you to share your love for local businesses this week. There are a variety of Valentine’s Day events and specials taking place all week throughout Old Town Pocatello. When you buy that special gift, when you dine with your special person this week, or when you spend the night out enjoying live music or creating your own masterpiece, do it downtown.
This week in Old Town
- Molinelli’s Jewelers is the place for the perfect sparkly gift. A diamond, gem stone, gold, silver, rings, bracelets, necklaces, all can be found at Molinelli’s.
- Sumisu Asian Fusion & Sushi is celebrating Valentine’s Day with the return of the Sweetheart Roll along with delicious specials all week. Enjoy a decadent meal this week at Sumisu.
- Barricade will be celebrating with The Melt, offering the special Melt Box with game and drink specials on Friday and Saturday. Boxes need to be ordered by Tuesday. Visit their Facebook page for more details.
- The Grape Van Gogh is hosting a variety of adult and family paint events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To create your masterpiece, visit grapevangogh.com for event and registration information.
- Poky Dot Boutique has some cute gift ideas ready for you. Two new vendor lines have been added, and there are brand new items in the shop including Turkish towels.
- Jim Dandy Brewing is hosting Science Trivia Night beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. This four-person team challenge includes science and engineering questions. All proceeds go to Zoo Idaho.
- The Elwen Cottage is hosting a “Yoda One For Me” sign making class on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. On Thursday, they will be hosting a “Steam Punk Step” class beginning at 6 p.m. Call 208-380-5561 for details and to reserve your spot.
- Villano’s Italian has renovated their banquet space, and it’s beautiful. Give them a call at 208-904-0679 to reserve the room for parties, meetings or banquets. No rental fee when ordering food. It is a great private spot to enjoy your favorite Italian food. Seats up to 40.
- Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., invites you browse through their selection of chocolates, sweets and fresh baked desserts.
- You are invited to attend “Women Power the Vote Day of Action,” the League of Women Voters of Pocatello 100th anniversary celebration, that will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts. Email lwvpocatelloid@gmail for more information.
- The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., is the place for delicious Greek Cuisine. All day Tuesdays and Thursdays, save $1 when you enjoy a gyro sandwich. On Fridays, get a small order of free fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m.
- The Yellowstone Restaurant will host Wine Tasting beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rail City Jazz will be performing live on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. They are also taking reservations for Friday and Saturday nights. Call 208-234-7000 to check for availability.
- PV’s Uncorked on Main is offering a dinner for two special on Friday and Saturday evenings along with their regular menu. Call 208-233-1322 for reservations.
- The Elks Lodge will be hosting a Valentine’s Dinner Special on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. On Saturday they will present their third annual Wine Tasting & Auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome for both events.
- Portneuf Valley Brewing is open every day, including Sunday, for lunch and dinner. Live this weekend on the PVB stage will be Soul Full of Blues on Friday night. On Saturday, Funk:30 will be returning to the PVB stage. Both shows are from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Check out the PVB Facebook page for the details on events, specials and new beers on tap.
Upcoming events
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2020 Idaho Bridal Fair on Feb. 29. If you have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello. This year we will be featuring a makeup and hair demonstration presented by Blades Salon beginning at 10 a.m. At noon, enjoy a fashion show presented by Annie Halls’ Vintage Boutique. There will be more than 30 vendors with wonderful wedding ideas, demonstrations, door prizes and a fashion show.
Tickets are now available for the 10th annual Gate City Brewfest, returning to Old Town Pocatello on March 14. Pouring will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature over 85 craft beers. Visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com for all of the details. Purchase your tickets in advance online and save $5.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.