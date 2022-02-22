In the age of online and mobile banking, visiting your local bank may not be top of mind. But it’s important to recognize that physical branches have some advantages that can’t be matched by online banking — and leveraging these benefits can improve your financial life.
Despite the convenience of online banking and mobile apps, there are at least four reasons why it makes sense to visit a local bank branch.
Reason No. 1: Leverage the benefits of relationship-based banking
While adoption of digital banking tools has accelerated over the last few years, customers still feel having access to a physical branch is important. A recent survey from customer engagement software company goMoxie revealed that 62 percent of customers prefer using banks with a physical presence, compared to banks with only a digital presence.
Although digital and mobile banking are powerful tools, they cannot fully replace the benefits of having a human connection. Developing a relationship with a banker means you’ll have someone in your corner to provide a higher level of customer service, advocate for you or your business and help you make good financial decisions.
Building strong professional relationships takes time and bankers are no exception. It’s wise to build relationships before you need them, and developing a relationship with a banker is one of the most important investments you can make.
Reason No. 2: Obtain help planning for a major financial milestone
Critical milestones, such as buying a home or expanding your business, will have a substantial effect on your long-term finances. It’s important to plan ahead so you can avoid potential pitfalls.
There’s no shortage of information online about different types of financial products and services. But it can be hard to know which loan best meets your individual needs based on a Google search alone. Many clients also have financial situations that are best addressed through speaking with a banker.
Consider the following scenarios:
— Did you lose your job and need to make an emergency financial plan?
— Are you saving for a down payment on a home?
— Do you want to save money for a child’s college education?
— Do you want to save more money for retirement?
— Have you considered taking out a home equity loan or line of credit?
— Do you need help prioritizing your financial needs and making better decisions?
You wouldn’t move forward with a major surgery without a thorough discussion with a doctor — and the same principle applies to your financial decisions. Bankers can help you break down complex financial situations, address your concerns and recommend possible options.
Reason No. 3: Use branch services that can’t be completed online
Although many bank services have become digitized, some are only offered in person, such as notarization of documents, cashier’s checks and access to a safe deposit box.
Branches provide quick and convenient options for many clients. For example, notarization is a critical service for documents that include deeds of trust, powers of attorney or sworn statements. Many banks, including Zions Bank, provide this service free to their customers.
Reason No. 4: Resolve a major financial issue
If you have a complicated financial problem, you’ll likely obtain better results by making an appointment with someone at your local branch. Some issues — such as identity theft, fraud or excessive debt — are nuanced and can’t easily be solved with a mobile app.
Despite the advancement of banking technology, some issues are more quickly resolved by face-to-face interaction. You’ll likely obtain faster results by visiting a branch if your issue is complex or requires documentation.
Although online and mobile banking services have become ubiquitous, a local bank branch and its staff of trained bankers can be valuable assets. Working with an experienced banker and leveraging resources from your local bank can help you work toward your financial goals.
Steve Allred is vice president and manager of the Bear Lake Valley branch and the Bear Lake Garden City branch, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Member FDIC. He can be reached at 208-244-3527 or Steven.Allred@zionsbank.com.