Access to capital is essential for growth, but for many small business owners, it can be a daunting process to find the right financing option. That’s why the U.S. Small Business Administration created loan programs specifically designed to help new and existing small businesses obtain capital at favorable terms.
According to SBA data, between October 2020 to September 2021, more than $425 million in SBA funding was disbursed to small businesses in Idaho.
Despite this incredible success, it’s common for many entrepreneurs to perceive SBA lending programs as a cumbersome, last-resort loan funding option. But if you’re a small business owner who wants to accurately evaluate your financing options, it’s helpful to break down some of the most popular myths about SBA lending.
Myth No. 1: SBA loans are only for startups
Although many SBA loans are used to launch a new venture, they are not exclusively for startups. Many SBA loans are used with the intent to improve or expand an existing business. For example, many professional services firms leverage SBA loans to purchase real estate.
Myth No. 2: SBA loans are not borrower friendly
SBA loans were developed to be easily accessible to small businesses. Compared to conventional loans, they generally have longer repayment terms, greater flexibility with equity and collateral requirements and do not have associated balloon payments. These flexible terms are designed to help small businesses who find it difficult to get financing elsewhere.
Myth No. 3: SBA loans take too long to process
Borrowers who have tried to get an SBA loan approved in the last two years may have experienced delays from a backlog of Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans triggered by the pandemic. However, under normal operating conditions, SBA loans can be processed in a timely manner by working with a bank the SBA has designated as a Preferred Lending Partner. Additionally, the SBA has made it a priority to decrease the processing time of SBA loans. In its recent strategic plan, the SBA described its intent to leverage technology to efficiently process loan guarantee requests and respond to lender inquiries.
Myth No. 4: Extensive collateral is required for SBA loans
Although the SBA program guidelines require lenders to take certain collateral when available, there are other guidelines taken into consideration. The SBA specifically states that if a borrower is otherwise creditworthy, they should not be turned down because of lack of collateral. For example, I recently helped a gym that specializes in personal training obtain an SBA loan. While they had limited collateral, they were otherwise creditworthy. If your situation is similar, it’s important to find a skilled SBA lender that understands they can rely on the financial strength of your business for repayment.
Myth No. 5: If I need an SBA loan, the bank I use doesn’t matter
When it comes to SBA loans, not all lenders are equal. Not all banks participate in SBA lending and for those who do, the SBA recognizes them differently. A smaller subset of lenders, such as Zions Bank, are recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration as Preferred Lending Partners.
According to the SBA, PLP lenders have “a proven track record in processing and servicing SBA loans.” A borrower is more likely to have their SBA loan processed efficiently and in a timely manner by working with these lenders. If you feel SBA loans are the right fit for your company, a skilled banker can help guide you through the SBA lending process and position you for success.
Pam Clark is a community banking relationship manager for Zions Bank and can be contacted at 208-497-3620 or pamela.clark@zionsbank.com. Zions Bank is a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Member FDIC. NMLS No. 467014. Zions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender.