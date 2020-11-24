To most people, 2020 will not be remembered as the year of Australian bushfires, the year of Kobe Bryant’s death or possibly the year of the presidential election. To most people, 2020 will be forever remembered as the year of COVID-19.
With more than 245,000 deaths in the United States alone, COVID-19 is changing the way people are working, learning, interacting and living. Most importantly, however, it is changing the way health care gets delivered to the patients. Due to the virus’s ability to be contracted easily, patients are less likely to visit hospitals. Emergency department visits are down by nearly 40 percent across the country, which is a shocking number considering the fact that emergency departments are one of the busiest and most visited departments within a hospital. Elective procedures have been postponed indefinitely, and telehealth has mainly been utilized to accommodate social distancing and community mitigation measures. These transitions have resulted in hospitals in the United States losing anywhere between $1.4 billion a day to $323 billion a year in 2020. Unfortunately, the impact of the pandemic gets magnified once the scope gets narrowed down to rural and vulnerable regions and populations.
It is important to point out several key statistics before moving forward. African Americans constitute about 15 percent of the U.S. population, but account for little more than 20 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 percent of deaths. Hispanics constitute about 18 percent of the American population and almost 33 percent of new cases nationwide. Nearly 20 percent of the U.S. counties are disproportionately comprised of African Americans, and these very counties have accounted for more than half of COVID-19 cases and almost 60 percent of pandemic deaths nationwide.
One of the biggest reasons why such disproportionate disparities are occurring is because of lack of health care coverage. It starts with a system that disproportionately under-insures people in vulnerable regions. This has been somewhat remedied by the Affordable Care Act, but not completely solved. Lack of coverage means less access to care, which often results in a higher prevalence of chronic illness, resulting in leaving those very people to be more vulnerable to the effect of the pandemic. Unfortunately, disparities in access and care have always been entrenched throughout the history of the U.S. health care system. This is the reason why, despite the U.S. being the country that spends the most amount of money on health care, many reports indicate the quality of health care that people receive varies significantly, especially in rural regions of the country. COVID-19 has simply magnified the situation, enabling people to visibly witness some of the areas where the U.S. health care system lacks.
This phenomenon has also magnified the importance of rural health care organizations and health care leaders that lead these very organizations. People have witnessed how legislative and policy corrections in response to the pandemic overlooked the unique needs of patients in rural regions. To these patients, a hospital or a clinic represents the only place that they can go get examined and treated, receive adequate testing materials, personal protective equipment or other medical supplies within a 50- to 100-mile radius. Unfortunately, it is getting more difficult for these hospitals to stay open. Along with COVID-19, rural hospitals are faced with having to adjust to changes to the health care landscape resulting from health reform and financial deficits and workforce shortages. According to Health Affairs, 130 rural hospitals have shut down since 2010, and 450 rural hospitals, which account for about 20 percent of rural hospitals in the U.S., were found to be financially unstable.
Hence why the role of health care leaders and administrators has been magnified as well. The impact that health care executives can have to their respective organizations is undeniable. Studies have shown a rural hospital CEO turnover can have huge negative impact, not just on the organization, but on the surrounding regions as well. This is because they are the leaders that listen to their communities’ needs and implement necessary strategic changes to provide best quality health care to their patients. While physicians, nurses and other health care providers were on the front line during the pandemic, health care administrators were in the background, trying to figure out a way to arrange an environment in which those very providers can administer tests and provide good quality health care to patients. By magnifying the areas that the U.S. health care system lacks on, COVID-19 has also magnified the areas that keeps the already fragmented system a little bit more intact.
Daniel Kim, Ph.D., is the Master of Health Administration program director and assistant professor at Idaho State University. Kim received his doctorate from University of Alabama at Birmingham with an emphasis in strategy. His primary research interests focus on health literacy, health disparity, leadership competencies, strategic management and outcomes. He has taught courses on the U.S. health care system, research methods and philosophy of science.