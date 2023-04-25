Silicon Valley Bank, with over $200 billion in assets, failed and was closed on March 10, 2023. Two days later, New York-based Signature Bank (over $100 billion in assets) also failed and was closed. How similar were the causes and consequences of these bank failures to those of the 2008-09 financial crisis? Fortunately, the short answer is that they were quite different.
The 2008-09 financial crisis
Following the deep 1981-82 recession, we entered into a 25-year period called the “Great Moderation.” Developments such as favorable supply shocks (for example, the price of oil was largely well-behaved) and increased trade helped to keep inflation relatively low, while we experienced just two relatively short and mild recessions.
During this favorable economic time period, financial sector safeguards became lax, and by 2002, housing prices began to increase above their fundamental values. New incentives developed in the housing industry greatly added to inflated housing prices and can actually be summed up by one simple word: fees.
For the first time, many mortgages were made by brokers, who earned a fee and then passed the mortgage on. Often, the borrower’s ability to pay, including their income, was ignored or falsified. This helped to increase the number of subprime (high risk) mortgages. Home ownership reached record highs, but soon after, many subprime borrowers lost their homes.
Likewise, financial institutions underwriting these broker-made mortgages often just collected their fees and sold the mortgages, rather than keeping them on their balance sheets. As a result, brokers and lenders often did not have any “skin in the game” — if mortgages went bad, it didn’t directly affect them.
In addition, the big investment banks made fees by packaging mortgages into mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to sell as investments. The rating agencies of these MBS earned additional fees by assigning them AAA ratings, often when the asset quality was subpar. As many mortgages were just passed on while earning fee income, many were carelessly made and failed.
Furthermore, regulators allowed for too much leverage. In other words, home buyers could put little to nothing in a downpayment, while financial institutions were allowed to operate with too little capital. Capital is an institution’s own money and covers asset losses, such as mortgage defaults.
Lastly, there was a lack of regulation on some financial instruments. For example, credit default swaps became common and were used to bet against MBS. Credit default swap losses became large and were a major reason insurance giant AIG nearly failed.
In sum, a credit bubble sent housing prices soaring. When it finally popped, housing prices fell nationwide for the first time since the 1930s, causing many mortgages to fail. Balance sheets of financial firms took a big hit and lending tightened as banks held on to their deposits and saw their capital fall. The 2008-09 financial crisis began, causing the longest recession since the “Great Depression” of the 1930s. Consequently, it was dubbed the “Great Recession.”
Major stimulative economic policies followed. The $787 billion fiscal policy passed in February 2009 contained short-run tax cuts and government spending, while the Fed (monetary policy) lowered short-term interest rates to near zero. And the controversial Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), known as the “bank bailout,” was passed in October 2008. It is largely credited for helping to reverse the financial crisis by stabilizing banks with capital injections.
But much of the public felt TARP was unfair since much of the high salaries/bonuses continued for management of big financial firms and financial firm stockholders were somewhat protected, while many Americans lost their homes. Although TARP was quite unpopular, most Americans did not realize that the federal government eventually received all $700 billion back plus a profit of about $50 billion.
Historical data shows that recessions caused by financial crises tend to 1) be more severe and 2) last longer. The recovery from the Great Recession was painfully slow, as the unemployment rate hit 10 percent in late 2009 and stayed above 7 percent for nearly five years.
What is interest rate risk?
“Interest rate risk” is the potential for losses associated with interest rate changes. For example, the 1980s savings and loan (S&L) crisis illustrates a classic example of interest rate risk. The main assets of S&Ls were mortgages, while S&Ls obtained their funds from savings deposits. By nature, mortgages are long-term assets (15 to 30 years), while savings deposits are short-term (they can even reprice overnight). Hence, there existed an asset-liability term mismatch.
High inflation rates of the late 1970s/early 1980s caused interest rates to increase. The Fed also increased interest rates further in 1981-82 to fight inflation. To keep the savings deposits from leaving, S&Ls had to increase deposit rates while their main assets, mortgages, were fixed at much lower rates. Although new mortgage rates rose to around 18 percent, S&Ls were paying more (about 1 percent) in 1981 and 1982 to keep deposits in-house than they earned on average from their mortgage portfolio. Consequently, many S&Ls went bankrupt.
Interest rate risk and Silicon Valley Bank
Interest rate risk also caused the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank. SVB customers were largely tech firms, whose typical deposits were well over the $250,000 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance limit. With the rapid growth of these tech firms during 2020-2021, SVB deposits soared. In March 2023, an astonishing 94 percent of SVB’s deposits were greater than $250,000 (not insured).
With short-term interest rates near zero again due to Fed policy during the pandemic, SVB was looking to invest the influx of these new deposits in assets with a higher return. They bought heavily in safe U.S. government bonds. But they also, very foolishly, invested heavily in longer-term bonds to reach for a slightly higher yield.
As we all know, inflation started to heat up, and in March 2022 the Fed began increasing interest rates to bring inflation back down. A few deposits left SVB in early 2023, causing SVB to sell some of their long-term bonds to meet these withdrawals. Here is where interest rate risk became a problem. We know that as interest rates increase, bonds sold before maturity will sell at a discounted (lower) price. A March 8 report showed that SVB lost some money due to this interest rate risk.
Due to social media, SVB customers, most with deposits well over the $250,000 insured amount, became worried and a bank run began. But unlike lining up in the lobby (remember the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”), SVB depositors quickly moved billions of dollars out electronically. Consequently, SVB needed to sell more long-term bonds at a loss to try to meet deposit withdrawals. SVB soon went bankrupt and had to be shut down by the FDIC. On March 12, Signature Bank closed in a similar fashion.
The FDIC, at a cost of about $23 billion, guaranteed all SVB’s and Signature Bank’s deposits to stop other bank runs, or a “contagion effect.” Unlike the 2008-09 period, top management and stockholders were not protected. And this $23 billion cost will come from the FDIC fund, to be replenished by assessments on banks (not taxpayer dollars).
Likely effect on our economy
The good news is that it appears likely that the effect of the recent bank turmoil on our economy will be relatively small in comparison to the effects of the 2008-09 financial crisis. Yet, there will still be some negative effects.
Deposits have flowed out of regional banks into the largest U.S. banks, which are thought to be “too big to fail” and also face tougher regulation, such as stress tests (which show how banks would respond to hypothetical negative shocks). For example, in the days after SVB closed, the 25 largest U.S. banks gained about $120 billion in deposits, while the other U.S. banks lost about $108 billion.
Community banks are essential for small-business lending. For example, banks with less than $10 billion in assets accounted for about 43 percent of small loans to businesses at year-end 2022. As both mid-sized and community banks face some deposit uncertainty, credit conditions will tighten. According to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, this in a way “substitutes for rate hikes.” The International Monetary Fund in April forecasted a 2023 U.S. GDP growth of 1.6 percent, reduced by 0.44 percent due to this expected decline in U.S. bank lending associated with problems that began with SVB.
In closing, the U.S. banking system today appears to be quite stable. In contrast, the economically devastating 2008-09 financial crisis, caused by financial assets (mortgages) failing, triggered the worst recession since the Great Depression.
On the other hand, our recent banking problems from the SVB and Signature Bank failures were caused by poor bank management and interest rate risk. This will likely slow bank lending, including for small businesses. This in turn will slow our economy some and may cause the Fed to not increase interest rates as high as they might have otherwise.
But fortunately, these effects are expected to be relatively small in comparison to our whole economy. With the Fed increasing short-term interest rates to bring inflation down, we could be headed for a mild recession. Yet, there is still hope for inflation coming down to that 2 percent target with a “soft landing.”
Dr. Robert Tokle is a professor of economics at Idaho State University’s College of Business.
