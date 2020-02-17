It's mid-February and, by now, 90 percent of Americans have given up on their new year's resolutions. Not being sure where I was at, I sat down to review the goals I set for myself and to see if I had become a statistic. I discovered I had made some progress on most goals, with only a couple falling short.
I then began pondering the things preventing people from reaching their goals. The answer came while attending a conference. At the conference, I came across a couple of truths revealing the answer to my question.
The first truth came from a simple question that had a profound impact on me, causing deep reflection. The question was what limits have I placed on myself that keep me from doing what I want to do? As I pondered the answer to the question, another speaker mentioned Cicero's theory on the six mistakes of man.
Cicero was a Roman politician, orator and philosopher who lived around 75 BC. His writings are credited with sparking the European renaissance in the 14th century. Having never heard of Cicero's theory, I began to study it further. As I learned about the mistakes, I began to see evidence of them in my life.
The first mistake Cicero identified was that personal gain comes from crushing others. I equate this to the feeling of scarcity many individuals operate on. The belief that there isn't enough in this world to go around is false. There is plenty for all. One has to let go of the limiting view that because others have, there isn't enough for you.
The next mistake of worrying about things that cannot be changed or corrected is a tough one. As humans, we tend to let the past influence us more than we should. It is true that we should understand the past so we can avoid the same mistakes in the future. Yet, one shouldn't let the past define one's future.
Next is the assumption that because we think something is impossible, we can't do it. This is one of the largest limiting beliefs of humankind. The world was once thought to be flat and it was impossible to walk on the moon. Both ideas have proved to be false and humans have accomplished many impossible things.
Fourth is the refusal to set aside trivial pride and prejudices. To quote author Emanuele Faja, "One should accept the fact that none of us are infallible. One should question both your own opinions as well as the opinions of others. The best way to live is with thick skin and an open mind."
The fifth is neglecting the ongoing development and refinement of one's mind. It has been said that if one stops learning, they stop living. Developing a habit of reading and continual education is necessary to grow and become something more. The trick is reading deeply and thinking critically about it.
The final mistake is the constant attempt to compel others to believe as we do. Beliefs are an important part of who we are. Yet, if one spends all their time pushing them on others, the opportunity to expand the mind and discover new truths will be missed.
As I sat reviewing my goals and applying these new thoughts to them, I realized I have a lot of work to do. I began to understand that I am the one holding me back from achieving the things on my list. Now it is time to dust off and get back to work and become part of the 10% still in pursuit of their dreams.
Jeff Hough is a business writer, blogger and speaker in Pocatello.