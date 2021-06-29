After persisting through the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an exciting time for small businesses to bounce back and ride the wave of economic growth. Idaho’s economy leads the national pack and was one of two states to gain jobs over the last two years, averaging 2 percent annual employment growth during the period.
As Idaho companies prepare for a rebound, it’s important for entrepreneurs to evaluate their financing needs. The popular U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loan has been updated this year with terms that are favorable to entrepreneurs.
The SBA guarantees a portion of each 7(a) loan, which helps banks mitigate some of the lending risk and allows more businesses to qualify for funding. Because of the SBA guarantee, the 7(a) loan is typically easier to obtain when compared to a conventional loan.
The 7(a) loan is one of the most popular because of its versatility. Entrepreneurs may borrow up to $5 million for uses that typically include business acquisitions, expansions, startups, inventory, equipment or working capital.
The SBA also sets a reasonable maximum interest they consider affordable for a business loan. These rates vary by lender and are influenced by the prime rate, loan size, term and situational factors such as the borrower’s industry and personal credit.
Finally, SBA 7(a) loans may allow for smaller down payments and longer terms compared to conventional financing, reducing the burden on cash flow and making monthly payments more affordable.
To better meet the needs of America’s small businesses, the SBA made some important changes to the 7(a) loan that will remain until Sept. 30, 2021:
— Payment relief for new loans: To help small businesses still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA announced guidelines to provide payment relief. For new 7(a) loans approved between Feb. 1 and Sept. 30, 2021, the SBA will cover three months of Section 1112 principal and interest payments, subject to availability of funds, up to a maximum of $9,000 per month. Borrowers that previously received Section 1112 payments do not qualify for additional payments.
— Payment relief for existing loans: SBA 7(a) loans approved prior to March 27, 2020, will receive an additional two months of Section 1112 principal and interest payments, up to a maximum of $9,000 a month. Businesses in specific NAICS codes may be eligible for an additional three months of payments. However, borrowers that previously received six months of Section 1112 payments do not qualify for additional payments.
— Maximum SBA loan guarantee increased: The SBA has increased loan guarantees to 90 percent, which can help lenders further reduce their risk and allow more borrowers to qualify. Previously, the guarantee was 85 percent for loans up to $150,000 and 75 percent for loans greater than $150,000.
— Guarantee fees waived: Until Sept. 30, 2021, guarantee fees for both lenders and borrowers have been waived. These fees typically range from 2 to 3.75 percent and are dependent on the size of the loan’s guaranteed portion and the length of the loan.
Although the SBA has extended its favorable lending conditions, it’s important to recognize that the window to receive these benefits is quickly coming to an end. Working with a skilled banker can help you analyze your needs and expedite the application process.
In the post COVID-19 environment, savvy small business owners can take advantage of customers returning to their normal routines and increasing their spending. Entrepreneurs who can move forward with the right financing tools will be well positioned for the future.
R. Jay Henderson is the Pocatello Community Banker for Zions Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Member FDIC. Zions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. To contact R. Jay, call 208-244-3468 or email RJay.Henderson@zionsbank.com.