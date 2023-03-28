Chris Chatwin

Chris Chatwin

 John Roark

The past couple of years have certainly increased our awareness that every day we are faced with a variety of difficult financial decisions. Increased also is the realization that sometimes there are consequences we face due to previously made (or unmade) financial decisions. Perhaps the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns led to an unexpected loss of employment and a lack of emergency savings awakened us to why it is important to save for that rainy day. Or we may face difficult decisions now concerning groceries, fuel and housing as we experience high inflation rates for the first time since the ’80s. Did the huge run-up in home prices in Idaho over the last several years leave us wondering if we could ever afford to buy? GameStop and cryptocurrency hysteria during 2021 led to a herd mentality for many, thinking that there was a way to get rich quick from advice found on social media. And now, is the recent news of bank failures leaving us worried of a 2008-type financial crisis? A lack of confidence in the banking system, perhaps? Maybe it is even the first time we have been made aware of insured deposits through the FDIC and NCUA. The reality is that for many Americans the idea of making financial decisions can seem bleak and worrisome. We can choose to ignore the problems we face, but that will unfortunately not make them go away. Instead, the key to strength in uncertainty, and peace during the turmoil, is in education.

April is recognized as National Financial Literacy month and has been recognized as such since 2003 when the U.S. Senate passed a resolution to officially recognize the need for financial awareness. Later, in March of 2016 President Barack Obama officially proclaimed April as Financial Capability Month. Unfortunately, however, financial literacy does not seem to be a priority subject to be taught in high schools. Currently, only 15 states require a full semester course in high school on personal finance. In February of this year, House Bill 92 was proposed in Idaho that would have Idaho join that list and require that all students take a course on financial literacy before graduating from high school. As of now, Idaho requires only one economics course within which is embedded one hour of instruction in personal finance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.