The past couple of years have certainly increased our awareness that every day we are faced with a variety of difficult financial decisions. Increased also is the realization that sometimes there are consequences we face due to previously made (or unmade) financial decisions. Perhaps the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns led to an unexpected loss of employment and a lack of emergency savings awakened us to why it is important to save for that rainy day. Or we may face difficult decisions now concerning groceries, fuel and housing as we experience high inflation rates for the first time since the ’80s. Did the huge run-up in home prices in Idaho over the last several years leave us wondering if we could ever afford to buy? GameStop and cryptocurrency hysteria during 2021 led to a herd mentality for many, thinking that there was a way to get rich quick from advice found on social media. And now, is the recent news of bank failures leaving us worried of a 2008-type financial crisis? A lack of confidence in the banking system, perhaps? Maybe it is even the first time we have been made aware of insured deposits through the FDIC and NCUA. The reality is that for many Americans the idea of making financial decisions can seem bleak and worrisome. We can choose to ignore the problems we face, but that will unfortunately not make them go away. Instead, the key to strength in uncertainty, and peace during the turmoil, is in education.
April is recognized as National Financial Literacy month and has been recognized as such since 2003 when the U.S. Senate passed a resolution to officially recognize the need for financial awareness. Later, in March of 2016 President Barack Obama officially proclaimed April as Financial Capability Month. Unfortunately, however, financial literacy does not seem to be a priority subject to be taught in high schools. Currently, only 15 states require a full semester course in high school on personal finance. In February of this year, House Bill 92 was proposed in Idaho that would have Idaho join that list and require that all students take a course on financial literacy before graduating from high school. As of now, Idaho requires only one economics course within which is embedded one hour of instruction in personal finance.
At Idaho State University, we are trying to do our part in raising awareness in the important topics of personal finance. Under the direction of Dean Shane Hunt, the College of Business began offering a certificate in financial literacy that is available to any student throughout the university regardless of their field of study. This certificate includes three courses in the areas of personal finance, introductory corporate finance concepts and applications of finance in our personal lives. A scholarship for students working toward this certificate has also been made available through the support of Citizens Community Bank. The College of Business is also working with Continuing Education/Workforce Training to offer these courses to members of the community. Further, each month on KISU the Bengal Financial Literacy Podcast airs topics that touch on our daily financial lives.
Now, with the generous support of Wells Fargo, this April will commence the first annual Financial Literacy Week here at ISU. Each night from April 3 to 6 will feature a different event on campus. These events are free and open to students and the community. On Monday, April 3, at 4:30 p.m. in room 104 of the College of Business, ISU alum and private wealth adviser for Ameriprise Financial Ken Franklin will begin the week with his presentation on “The Top 10 Financial Planning Principles You Need to Know.” Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m. in the Student Union Salmon River Suite will be Financial Trivia Night. Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Movie Theater will be a free showing of “The Pursuit of Happyness.” Wrapping up the week on Thursday, April 6, at 4:30 p.m. in room 104 of the College of Business will be a discussion panel featuring experts in the areas of tax, insurance, estate planning, real estate and more.
It is the philosophy of many within the field of financial literacy that personal finance is more “personal” than it is “finance.” There is no one-size-fits-all solution. Each of us is different in our values, goals and desires. We face different and unique circumstances, and what works for one person may not work for another. But the only way in which we can truly know for ourselves what works for us is by understanding our goals and vision for the future and topics concerning the role of finances better. Education is the key to success. Sometimes that education comes from failures. Sometimes it comes from the examples of others. It may come from a classroom, a book, a blog post or a speaker. It may just come from one of these events. It will only come, however, when we decide individually that we want to know more and be better prepared for the uncertainty that lies ahead. Being financially literate means seeking to know more, and it just might be the difference between fear and panic in these troubled times and a calmer and more certain path as we grapple with inflation, prepare for and survive financially in retirement, and understand how choices today can influence our tomorrows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.