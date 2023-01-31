It is the rare occasion when a bold prediction about a global employment trend comes to fruition just months later. It is rarer still that the researcher who made that prediction coins a term, “the Great Resignation,” that elegantly describes the nearly unprecedented, voluntary mass exodus of workers from organizations that has occurred since 2020. And it is singularly unique when that researcher is coming in-person to Pocatello, Idaho.
Dr. Anthony Klotz, now an associate professor of management at University College of London, predicted that there would be a record number of American workers who would be voluntarily leaving their jobs in the coming year. In a May 2020 interview with Bloomberg magazine, Klotz said that this predicted exodus of workers would become the Great Resignation.
His predictions about the Great Resignation came true almost immediately, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. By the end of 2020, the percentage of employees who voluntarily quit their jobs had doubled from earlier in the year. In 2021 alone, a record 47 million Americans left their jobs — and many left the workforce altogether. Even this past year, an average of 4 million people voluntarily quit their jobs each month.
Dr. Klotz will be coming to Pocatello to share his insights about the Great Resignation, other emerging trends in the future of work, and what they mean for the future of leadership. He will be speaking at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Stephens Performing Arts Center on the campus of Idaho State University. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Lookout Credit Union and the ISU College of Business’s Bill Stratton Distinguished Scholar Research Seminar Series, Dr. Klotz’s appearance will be free to the public.
To whet your appetite for Dr. Klotz’s presentation, here are three insights for any leader to consider in making sense of the Great Resignation and navigating the future of work.
1. The Great Resignation did not just start with the pandemic. Although the exodus of workers in 2020 and 2021 was dramatic and historic, it was actually the continuation of a nearly two-decade trend. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall voluntary turnover rates have been on an increasing trend (with brief interruptions in 2008 and 2020) since November 2001.
Thus, in order to understand the Great Resignation, we need to understand the broader forces that have shaped longer-term employment trends. For instance, a 2022 Gallup poll found that only 32 percent of U.S. employees reported being engaged at work. That percentage is actually slightly higher than 20 years ago, when only 30 percent of U.S. employees reported being engaged at work. These low rates of engagement have surely taken a toll, contributing to longer-term employee dissatisfaction and making voluntarily leaving their jobs more appealing.
2. The Great Resignation is not just about pay. To be sure, many workers quit their jobs during the last two years because of a lack of pay. This was especially true in industries such as Accommodation and Food Services and Leisure and Hospitality, where research by Zippia Career Services found that the average combined quit rate in those industries in 2021 was over 6 percent.
However, according to the Pew Research Center, nearly 2 out of every 3 U.S. workers who voluntarily quit their jobs in 2021 did so because of a lack of opportunities for advancement. Furthermore, 57 percent of U.S. workers left their job because they felt disrespected at work. In other words, higher pay may help to alleviate some of the causes of the Great Resignation, but it is far from a silver bullet.
3. The Great Resignation represents an opportunity for leaders. For all of the challenges that it has created, the Great Resignation also presents a unique opportunity for caring leaders to make a difference. For instance, a 2022 Gallup poll found that only 24 percent of U.S. workers believed that their organization cared about their well-being.
However, workers who strongly agreed that their organization cared about their wellbeing were 69 percent less likely than other respondents to be actively searching for a new job, five times more likely to strongly advocate for their company as a place to work, and 36 percent more likely to be thriving in their overall lives.
The lesson is clear, according to Dr. Klotz: Going forward, organizations that stand out in retaining their best talent must cultivate leaders who prioritize connections with their direct reports.
“It really comes down to one-on-one relationships with employees,” Klotz said in a recent interview with Betterworks Systems.
“We are in a moment where organizations need to think about, ‘Are we investing enough in our middle managers to give them the time to do the people side of their job well?” he says. “If not, then it’s going to be difficult to build a strong social fabric in your organization.”
Alex Bolinger is the ICCU Endowed Professor of Management in the Idaho State University College of Business. He studies the dynamics of groups and teams in organizations and he teaches courses in leadership, decision-making and negotiation, and entrepreneurship. For information about Dr. Klotz’s visit, contact Bolinger at boliale2@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.