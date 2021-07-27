As an assistant professor of management at Idaho State University, I enjoy teaching management-related courses — including human resource management (HRM) — to undergraduate and graduate students.
Over the last few decades, the field of HRM has evolved tremendously. Contrary to the traditional view that employees are simply considered as costs to be minimized, a growing number of organizations have viewed their employees as the most important assets. Accordingly, the role of HRM in many organizations has shifted from cost center to strategic planner. In other words, the focus of HRM is moving from managing the costs of human resources (i.e., compensation, benefits and other expenses) to increasing the asset values of human resources.
However, despite the robust evidence for the positive association between HRM and important employee and organizational outcomes — such as job satisfaction, organizational commitment, turnover, productivity, service and return on assets — not every organization is able to effectively manage its employees. Why? The rule of one-eighth proposed by Jeffrey Pfeffer may help explain it.
He argues that half of the organizations don’t believe in the connection between the way they manage their employees and the bottom line of the organizations. Among those who believe the connection, half of them try to adopt a single change without realizing that effective management requires a comprehensive and systematic approach; among those who make systematic changes, only about half persist long enough to reap the benefits. As a result, only about one-eighth of organizations (one-half times one-half times one-half) actually implement HRM in a systematic way and long enough to be able to benefit from it.
When designing and implementing HR practices, scholars and practitioners in the strategic HRM field have long emphasized the importance of horizontal alignment and vertical alignment.
Horizontal alignment means that various HR practices are mutually reinforcing and complimentary. Just imagine if a company invests a lot of time and money on training but provides a very poor compensation package. What will happen? Employees are very likely to leave the company because of the pay, and the company won’t be able to benefit from all the training investment. Thus, training and compensation need to be consistent with each other in order to achieve the intended effects. As Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group, said, "Train people well enough so they can leave, but treat them well enough so they don’t want to." To make the whole system work, different HR practices — including but not limited to workforce planning, job analysis, job design, recruitment, selection, training, performance management, compensation and retention — need to be complementary and consistent with each other.
Besides horizontal alignment, it is also important for HR practices to achieve vertical alignment. Vertical alignment refers to the fit between HR practices and the surrounding contexts. Contextual factors that exist within and outside the organization — such as business strategy, organizational culture, technology development and employee concerns — all may influence the choice and effectiveness of HRM. Take, for example, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the workplace in many ways. A Gallup poll finds that a majority of Americans would prefer to continue working remotely as much as possible even after the restrictions are lifted. In response to these needs and concerns, many organizations have adapted the ways they attract and retain talents. According to LinkedIn, remote job posts, which are either labeled as “remote” or include keywords like “work from home” have more than doubled from May 2020 to May 2021. This example shows that organizations need to manage their employees in ways that are most appropriate given the unique contexts. What worked in the past may not work in the future; what works for one organization may not work for another.
We are in a war for talent. Are you ready?
Dr. Yan Chen is an assistant professor of management at Idaho State University's College of Business. She received her Ph.D. in industrial relations and human resources from Rutgers University. Her research areas include compensation and benefits, workplace diversity and strategic human resource management.