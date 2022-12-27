After staying low for decades, inflation came roaring back during 2022, running in the 7 to 9 percent range. Large price increases in food and housing were especially painful for consumers during 2022. How does our current inflation compare to past inflations? Unlike many nations, the U.S. has fortunately never experienced a “hyperinflation.” Yet, during 10 of the past 80 years, inflation rates exceeded 7 percent (see Table 1).
During World War II, people were finally earning good incomes (after the Great Depression), but of course production needed to focus on war goods such as jeeps and tanks instead of consumer goods, leaving much income unspent. After the war, pent-up demand aided by healthy incomes and savings, plus the lifting of WWII price controls caused inflation to peak at 14.4 percent in 1947. Inflation also heated up briefly during the Korean War.
After 1951, inflation remained well behaved until the mid-1970s. Inflation pressures began to build in the late 1960s with increased government spending for the Vietnam War along with some new Great Society Programs. An even larger inflation-causing factor was the Federal Reserve Bank (the Fed) attempting to keep interest rates too low, resulting in a large increase of money supply.
In addition, negative supply-side effects developed from the OPEC oil embargo during the 1973 Yom Kippur War and a resulting quadrupling of oil prices. With this supply shock, we added “stagflation” to our vocabulary. As inflation increased, so did inflation expectations. This in turn increased pressure for higher wages as cost-of-living allowances were more common back then. To a certain degree, a wage-price spiral developed.
To finally bring inflation down, the Fed sharply increased interest rates in 1981. Can you imagine a 30-year mortgage rate of 18.6 percent? High interest rates quickly reduced inflation to 3.2 percent by 1983. But this inflation reduction also came at a high cost: a severe recession, with the unemployment rate reaching 10.8 percent — the highest since the Great Depression. This steep recession broke the expectations of high inflation, setting the stage for a long period of relatively low inflation.
Low inflation: 1983-2020
U.S. inflation became relatively well behaved from 1983 until 2021. Shown in Table 2, inflation averaged 2.6 percent during 1983 to 2020, declined to 2.1 percent over 1998 to 2020, and then dropped below the 2 percent inflation target to just 1.5 percent during 2009 to 2020. Indeed, we grew accustomed to low and stable inflation in recent years. And since expected inflation is an important component of interest rates, we also grew accustomed to lower interest rates.
These low inflation rates were largely due to positive supply-side effects. By the 1990s, increased globalization/trade was probably the most significant cause of these positive supply-side effects. International supply chains were built, reducing costs by finding lower cost locations/workers. In addition, the global work force expanded — including China and Eastern Europe entering the global economy, putting downward pressure on wages. In general, goods were cheaply produced abroad. This also made it more difficult for firms at home to increase prices on goods.
At least three other factors caused positive supply-side effects. First, we had for the most part relatively well-behaved oil prices. Second, lower U.S. wages came from changes in the work environment, such as decreased unionization, lagging minimum wages, increased use of outsourced labor at lower pay/benefits, and favorable demographics. For example, with demographics, the U.S. baby boom peaked in 1957, resulting in a record number of workers in their prime years in terms of experience, education and training (this also added to productivity). Lower wages lowered production costs, but of course this came at workers’ expense. Lastly, e-commerce matured (the “Amazon Effect”), increasing competition. Examples include Uber/Lyft competing with taxis and Airbnb competing with motels. And, consumers could readily compare prices from different sellers.
Inflation starts increasing during 2021
The most significant factors causing higher (and similar) inflation rates in the U.S. and worldwide during 2021/2022 came from negative supply-side effects. Probably the largest factor was globalization in reverse. Cracks in globalization began to appear in 2017 as trade tensions and increased tariffs developed with China. Then of course, the COVID pandemic created large and widespread supply chain, transportation and bottleneck issues that we are all too familiar with. Some of these effects lingered for longer than was first anticipated, while some will be permanent.
Three other negative supply-side effects contributed to inflation. First, the price of oil and other commodities such as wheat and fertilizer increased sharply, in large part due to the Russian war in Ukraine. Second, worsening extreme weather episodes fueled by climate-change have led to increases in various production costs.
Lastly, we are quite familiar with the low unemployment rates and labor shortages, putting upward pressure on wages (although real wages, adjusted for inflation, fell about 2 percent in 2022). As of October 2022, there were still an historically high 1.7 open jobs for every unemployed worker.
Labor shortages largely came from charges in demographics and labor-force participation. Demographic changes saw many baby boomers retire (now consuming, but not producing). Similar demographic changes occurred in China, Europe, Canada and Japan. And, the labor-force participation rate decreased, due to reasons such as early retirements during the pandemic, daycare becoming hard to find and/or more expensive, and some workers facing long COVID. With a U.S. labor force of 162 million, the seemingly small 1.3 percent drop in the labor-force participation rate from just before the pandemic to the most recent figure still translates into losing over 2.1 million workers.
While the dominant factors causing inflation at home and abroad were these negative supply-side effects, we cannot ignore the demand-side effects of the fiscal (government spending/taxation) and monetary (from the Fed) stimulus policies of 2020/2021.
The pandemic fiscal policies totaled close to $6 trillion. They comprised a complicated array of government spending, largely in transfers, such as direct payments to individuals (recall the various payments to individuals), federal unemployment insurance enhancements, the PPP loans (which were essentially grants) and grants to state and local governments.
Never in peacetime has the U.S. government spent even close to this scale. In contrast, fiscal policy stimulus during the Great Recession was less than $1 trillion in 2020 prices. Many economists felt that this was too little as unemployment rates remained over 7 percent for nearly five years between 2008 and 2013. In contrast, 2022 unemployment rates had been at near half-century lows, largely in the 3 percent range. In addition, the Fed’s monetary policy during 2020/2021 was also very expansionary, including decreasing short-term interest rates to near zero.
In one sense, these policies served us well in 2020: The 2020 recession was the shortest on record, lasting only two months. However, some economists thought that these fiscal/monetary policies were too expansionary for too long, adding too much to demand to interact with weak supply, thereby increasing inflation. Inflation rates (measured over the past 12 months) started to rise in mid-2021, and by March 2022 increased to 8.5 percent, peaking at 9.1 percent in June 2022. The latest inflation data, released Dec. 13, 2022, for November, found some bright news with inflation falling to 7.1 percent.
Current policy to reduce inflation
There are limited policies to deal with the negative supply-side effects. Such policies take time to positively impact supply, and many supply chain/bottlenecks problems will largely subside on their own as the pandemic fades. Congress passed The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021, and The Chips and Science Act in August 2022, to help out on supply-side issues such as insufficient infrastructure and the lack of computer chips for manufacturing. Although it will take time, eventually these policies should have some positive supply-side effects.
That leaves the economic textbooks’ prescription of tighter fiscal and/or monetary policy to deal with too much demand relative to a limited supply. But in 2022, with our economy running near capacity, fiscal policy was running a substantial federal government deficit. In other words, fiscal policy was still expansionary and could only add to inflation.
That left monetary policy as the only game in town. Since March 2022, the Fed has been using four tools to bring down inflation. First, and the tool that gets the most press attention, the Fed has been increasing short-term interest rates, which also has had the effect of increasing long-term interest rates, such as mortgage rates.
Second, the Fed reversed its “Quantitative Easing,” or the buying of long-term government debt and mortgage-back securities, done in 2020/2021 to decrease long-term interest rates and increase liquidity in the mortgage market. Third, the Fed increased the interest rate it pays to banks on bank deposits held at the Fed. This in effect keeps the money multiplier (and hence the money supply) lower.
Last, and quite important, the Fed has been using “forward guidance” to signal that they are quite serious about reducing inflation back to their 2 percent target. For example, Lisa Cook, a Fed board governor, supports increasing interest rates to decrease inflation and to prevent a self-fulfilling process of rising prices.
She recently stated that “although lowering inflation will cause some pain, a failure to restore price stability would make it harder and much more painful to restore it in the future.” The “more painful to restore it in the future” seems to be a reference to the high cost of the 1981-82 recession and the 10.8 percent unemployment rate created by the Fed’s raising of interest rates to combat the 1970’s inflation (recall from above).
Another example: Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently stated that “it can’t be that we can go on for five years at a very high level of inflation and that it doesn’t work its way into the wage- and price-setting process pretty quickly. That’s a serious concern.” This also seems to be reference to the 1970’s inflation, made worse by the inflation expectations adding to a wage-price spiral (also recall from above).
Inflation forecasts
Given that the Fed seems serious about reducing inflation, and wants to avoid policy mistakes of the 1970s, most expect inflation to decrease in 2023. Two such inflation forecasts from October 2022 are shown in Table 3. As of now, it seems hopeful that inflation will fall into the 3 percent range for 2023, and could easily hit the 2 percent range for 2024.
Yet there are always future unknowns, such as labor market tightness, which can depend on developments such as future immigration and potential labor-saving automation, such as self-driving vehicles. Other unknowns may include the effects on supply from the Russian war in Ukraine and climate change. But, overall at the end of 2022, the inflation outlook appears to be cautiously optimistic.
Dr. Robert Tokle is a professor of economics at Idaho State University’s College of Business.
