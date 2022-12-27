Robert Tokle

After staying low for decades, inflation came roaring back during 2022, running in the 7 to 9 percent range. Large price increases in food and housing were especially painful for consumers during 2022. How does our current inflation compare to past inflations? Unlike many nations, the U.S. has fortunately never experienced a “hyperinflation.” Yet, during 10 of the past 80 years, inflation rates exceeded 7 percent (see Table 1).

Table 1

During World War II, people were finally earning good incomes (after the Great Depression), but of course production needed to focus on war goods such as jeeps and tanks instead of consumer goods, leaving much income unspent. After the war, pent-up demand aided by healthy incomes and savings, plus the lifting of WWII price controls caused inflation to peak at 14.4 percent in 1947. Inflation also heated up briefly during the Korean War.

Table 2
Table 3

