BOISE — We’ll start with the mysterious question.
Why did Boise State center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez (KHG) miss the 2021 season?
“Just something I had to go through. It was just something I needed to do for my long-term health,” KHG said. “It’s definitely something that happened. We have great doctors here. I went through the full protocol and I’m not really worried about it at all.”
Last season, KHG participated in practices throughout fall camp but suddenly missed the season opener at UCF for unknown reasons. There were few updates on his status until November when Boise State finally announced he would miss the entire season.
“Last year was a roller coaster,” Holomalia-Gonzalez said. “There were days when I definitely didn’t know what my future would look like.”
On the field, it left Boise State’s offensive line in shambles. Donte Harrington filled in at first, but after nearly hucking the ball over quarterback Hank Bachmeier’s head a few times against Utah State, Texas Tech transfer Will Farrar stepped in and was solid. It took months before Boise State found any cohesion in the trenches.
Offensive line coach Tim Keane, then in his first year as an FBS assistant, was stuck trying to rebuild a fallen house of cards. Daunting as it was, Keane was more worried about the health, not availability, of his center.
“I wasn’t really worried about getting him back,” Keane said. “With all of our guys, those guys are my sons. I just want to make sure they’re good. That they’re healthy. I want to make sure they’re in the right space mentally, physically, emotionally.”
Last week, as Holomalia-Gonzalez stood in the football facility’s lobby with a backwards cap, he looked and sounded like a man ready to put the past behind him.
Which sounds great to his teammates and coaches, who — having endured a year without him — understand the value KHG truly brings.
“The O-line is different when Kekani is in there,” BSU head coach Andy Avalos said. “No. 1, his leadership, it is impeccable.”
“I think he just brings a physicality and a mindset,” added Bachmeier. “It’s nice to have him back.”
“He runs that O-line up front, which is what we need,” said right guard Ben Dooley. “As guards and tackles, we have a lot of responsibilities looking out, seeing linebackers, seeing corners, seeing pressures and (Kekani) is just worried about the front, communicating that to us really well.”
As Keane noted, KHG “was born to be a center.”
That might be an exaggeration, but he was perhaps bred to be one. His father, Bubba Gonzalez, played at UNLV, then professionally for a few years before becoming a police officer. He began coaching while Kekani was in middle school, eventually coaching the offensive and defensive line at Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei.
When KHG joined the squad, his dad provided the opposite of preferential treatment.
“He had a really good D-line at Mater Dei and I was just a sophomore trying to make varsity,” KHG said. “He knew every one of my weaknesses so he would tell his D-linemen every day to pick at my weaknesses until I fixed it.”
Now the coach at Orange Coast College, Bubba still calls his son after every game with notes and tips and things to watch for. He has become a valuable resource for KHG and the guy who has shaped his leadership and persona.
“His father is a football coach, so it’s a family business,” said Avalos. “He gets the game. He loves the game. He’s a student of the game. He’ll be a coach. He’ll probably be wearing one of these polos one day.”
For now, he’s still wearing pads and a helmet at Boise State.
And it’s crazy, with all the hype and expectations swirling around Holomalia-Gonzalez, it’s easy to forget that he’s started just eight games since he arrived on campus in 2018. Even without thousands of game reps under his belt, he has earned hoards of respect with his preparation, with his practice habits, with his demeanor in everything he does.
He came out of Mater Dei as a three-star prospect with a half-dozen Mountain West offers, but not one from the school closest to him (San Diego State). In a short time in Boise, he has become one of the Broncos’ most important players.
That was never more clear than when he wasn’t on the field last season.