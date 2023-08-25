We have all had or known babies who spit up, but at what point is it concerning?

Gastroesophageal reflux (we’ll shorten that to GER) is defined as the passage of stomach contents into the esophagus with or without regurgitation or vomiting. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, or GERD, is when GER leads to troublesome symptoms and/or complications. Refractory GERD is GERD not responding to optimal treatment after eight weeks.

Candice Hutchins is a registered nurse at Health West Pediatrics. She has been a nurse for 20 years and has worked with adults, moms and babies, and kids. She recently became a certified pediatric nurse and loves working with kids. She enjoys spending time with her husband and kids, and she loves to read and putting puzzles together.

