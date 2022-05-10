While live theater can encompass many genres, it must be admitted that there are certain kinds of stories that get told more than others. At any given theater community theater venue, your odds of seeing a domestic drama, a multiple-door comedy or a musical are fairly high. That's what makes it so refreshing to see stories that play in unusual theatrical spaces. Enter Westside Players' production of the conspiracy thriller "Yankee Tavern." Longtime Westside mainstay Misti Trevino makes her mainstage directorial debut with this unusual tale.
At Westside, your first impression of a play is inevitably the set, and this one's a doozy. The Warehouse has an established reputation for well-dressed box sets, but the titular Yankee Tavern is a cut above recent efforts. Jackie Czerepinski’s traditional attention to detail is all here, from the molding to the Yankees paraphernalia scattered across the walls. The bar itself is impeccably appointed, and an authentic jukebox in the corner does a great job of establishing atmosphere (in addition to being a crucial plot point in this twisty script).
Speaking of that script, let's spare a moment to set the plot spinning. Adam, played by Eli Wernigg, is an international studies student who has inherited a run-down neighborhood bar from his late father. His fiance, Janet, played by Tiffany Chandler, is frustrated by Adam's caginess and the task of planning their wedding. Further complicating matters is Yankee Tavern regular Ray, played by Eric Suess, a genial itinerant who is the ultimate conspiracy nut. The three of them spar over Ray's wild theories and Janet's suspicions concerning an old college professor of Adam's. Things really get heated, however, when Ray warms to one of his favorite subjects: The supposed conspiracy surrounding 9/11. All the while, a mysterious patron at the bar is listening in and taking note. Soon, the conspiracy is less a kooky thought experiment and more a looming threat.
Conspiracy theories have an undeniable charm, but they're a thorny subject. Misinformation has proliferated on social media in recent years, and it's fair to say that conspiracy theories have become mainstream. It's good, then, that Steven Dietz's script acknowledges that these theories can do actual harm. The script doesn't just treat conspiracy as a novelty, either — it explores how people can turn to conspiracy as a way to help them cope with things they can't otherwise explain, like grief, infidelity and mental illness.
All of these high-minded themes, however, are ultimately anchored by human performances. Eli Wernigg, who has been seen recently in a few different character roles, turns in his most natural performance yet as Adam. Tiffany Chandler delivers a wonderfully committed performance as Janet, channeling both irritation and affection for her fiance. The part of Ray is a good fit for Eric Suess, and he certainly looks the part with his impressive beard. Finally, Brandon Stanger turns in an admirably patient performance as a bar patron with a mysterious secret.
"Yankee Tavern" offers conspiracy-themed entertainment to audiences and plays the next two weekends at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.