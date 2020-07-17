So, what does Pocatello theater look like in the time of COVID? If you were at the opening of "Talley’s Folly" at the Westside Players like I was, it looked like a lot of masks both on the stage and off. Lanford Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning two-character play is set on the banks of the Mississippi River somewhere near Lebanon, Missouri, on July 4, 1944. Both characters hide uncomfortable truths behind masks of humor, irritability and metaphor. As the play progresses, those masks are stripped away, the truths come out, and the characters must decide whether or not they can embrace their mutual vulnerability.
"Talley’s Folly" is the second in a trilogy of plays by Wilson that deal with the Talley family, the others being "The Fifth of July" and "Talley & Son." "Fifth" and "Folly" both enjoyed respectable off-Broadway and Broadway runs in the late 1970s and early ’80s. Their timeless themes ensure they remain accessible to contemporary audiences despite the timely details of their settings. Both plays still enjoy regular revivals in regional and university theaters with occasional productions showing up in major theater centers like New York, Chicago and London.
Sally Talley and Matt Friedman were brought to life by the real-life husband and wife team of Trina and Ted Bonman, a fortuitous combination given current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines that could have made rehearsing and performing seem irresponsible otherwise. Both performers have a considerable and steady history of involvement in local theater and are known for the excellence of their craft. As the evening progressed and the character’s masks dropped away, it became increasingly clear how aptly cast this play was. I can’t safely say more without spoiling some key moments.
What I can safely say is there are some uncomfortably familiar episodes as the play grapples with racism and stubborn ideological conflict. The distance these issues cause between the characters demonstrates yet again how art imitates life in the current climate of isolation, fear, and uncertainty. It was a sober reminder that for all our alleged human progress we’re still grappling with the same fear-rooted problems. It’s also instructive that resolution of those problems involves taking chances and allowing ourselves to be vulnerable.
Speaking of vulnerability, the Bonmans' onstage chemistry initially seemed rather tame, but as revelation piled on revelation and the characters dropped their deceptions, the heat they generated became explosive. None of it seemed forced or faked. Mrs. Bonman was particularly admirable in handling her character’s emotional trajectory. For both performers, there were a few moments of opening night unsteadiness, whether it was a slight problem with the set, a prop, or a momentary memory slip, but the recovery was always graceful, in character, and didn’t distract from the show. All in all, it was thoroughly satisfying to experience these two excellent performers working together.
Regular Westside patrons reading this review by now will realize Wilson’s play isn’t their theater’s normal bill of fare. Taking a break from the usual multi-character murder mystery or farce, Westside seems to be poaching a little on the Old Town Actor’s Studio’s turf with this deeply intimate, human drama. It’s also a little shorter than their normal presentations, lasting a little over 90 minutes once the show begins. For those concerned about being in an enclosed space with other people for an extended time period, this will be welcome news.
Kudos to Jackie Czerepinski for her excellent direction and costuming! Show attendees will want to arrive early to take in her fascinating lobby display of authentic World War II uniforms, costumes, and memorabilia. It’s a little like waiting in line for a popular ride at Disneyland as the entryway immersion prepares you for the actual experience. I especially enjoyed the Victory Garden plot map and the Pocatello Tribune facsimile from July 4, 1944.
Speaking of atmosphere and immersion, Roger Freeman’s beautifully crafted boathouse set is cut a few notches above Westside’s usual excellence right down to the unnervingly realistic wasp’s nest hanging from the porch’s ceiling. The impressionistic background painting on the walls around the set successfully adds life to the Mississippi waterfront. Add in the atmospheric lighting and continuous river sound cues subtly playing throughout the performance and the only things missing were the heat, humidity and smell of the water.
This show was perfect for my first theater experience since the COVID-19 advent. For those worried about their safety, the board members and volunteers have done an admirable job adjusting the Westside space to comply with current CDC recommendations. Tables are well-spaced and patrons are encouraged to emulate the volunteers by wearing masks. Beverages are available but there isn’t a pretzel to be found. The experience is a little less intimate but also less hectic. Sight lines are excellent.
Life will always be a dangerous proposition and we must continually evaluate what constitutes acceptable risk. It was thrilling and somewhat cathartic to watch these characters unmask themselves, taking that perilous chance that vulnerability will lead to connection and intimate relationship. In a time where connecting with others feels like an especially problematic and uncertain folly, it’s good to be reminded that, whether it’s 1944 or 2020, we don’t have to be alone.
The show runs through July 25.
Trent Clegg, a graduate of ISU’s music and theater programs, is a reference specialist at the Marshall Public Library, music director at Trinity Episcopal Church, and maintains a small private voice studio in Old Town.