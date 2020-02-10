There’s a reason that Westside Players has been a player (pun not intended, I swear) in the Pocatello community theater scene for 34 years: The folks at The Warehouse deliver consistent quality. I’m pleased to report that “Steel Magnolias,” directed by Travis Hopkins, continues that tradition of excellence.
Audiences have come to expect certain things from a Westside show and, of late, well-curated pre-show music is one of them. In this case, the air is filled with 1980s power ballads, appropriately enough for a show set in the boom days of big hair. Another of Westside’s calling cards is its immaculately dressed box sets, and this show is no exception. The last time audiences saw The Warehouse stage, it was a conservatively appointed courtroom, but it’s now the interior of Truvy’s hair salon, festooned with an old-fashioned hair dryer, rolling carts full of hairstyling tools, racks of hair magazines and a comfy couch for lounging customers. This hub of activity is where all the action of the play takes place.
“Steel Magnolias,” set between the years 1987 and 1989, tells the story of the women who frequent the salon: Truvy, the owner (Tara Babcock); her new hire, Anelle (Jaclyn Lester); pillar of the community Clairee (Jackie Czerapinski); lovable grouch Ousier (Diana Potter); and the mother-daughter pair at the center of the drama, Shelby (Katie Johnson) and M’Lynn (Jana Bontrager). The play opens on the morning of Shelby’s marriage, and almost immediately, we understand the dynamic between her and her mother. Shelby, a diabetic, is a strong-willed, ambitious woman who pushes herself, pursuing her goals with passion; her mother, meanwhile, frets anxiously over her daughter’s state of health and life choices. Over the next two years, the lives of all of these women change, but the one constant is their patronage of Truvy’s salon.
Babcock’s Truvy is a stylish, self-assured woman with energetic hustle; it makes total sense that she’d be running this salon. As Anelle, Lester is appropriately nervous and brittle. Czerapinski, often found behind the scenes at Westside as director or costume designer, once again demonstrates that she’s just as talented onstage as off. She deftly delivers the play’s witty repartee and elicits genuine pathos from Clairee’s tender remembrance of her late husband. While the role of Ousier is usually played by the inimitable Diana Potter, on the evening this reviewer saw the show, understudy Bo Hudson was filling in, charming and charismatic as always.
In her Westside debut as Shelby, Johnson is wonderfully sweet, but also pointed and even petulant at times. Perhaps my favorite detail of her performance is the mischievous smirk that spreads across her face when she's doing something that she knows her mother will disapprove of. Bontrager is effortlessly natural as M'Lynn, successfully capturing the character's pent-up worry over her headstrong daughter.
“Steel Magnolias” is a beautiful celebration of the importance of community, and of female friendship in particular. The ladies who meet at Truvy’s salon weather trial and tribulation with the help of their friends. And as we in the audience experience their joy and their pain, we, too, are reminded about what it is to be part of a community, to be able to share life’s burdens with those closest to us.
The remaining dates for the production of "Steel Magnolias" are Feb. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Tickets and more information can be found at westsideplayers.org.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.