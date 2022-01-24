West Side produces theater classic ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

West Side Players usher in 2022 with the beloved theater classic “Arsenic and Old Lace'' by Joseph Kesselring, originally written in 1939. Despite the age of this light-hearted but macabre comedy, there’s a reason that “Arsenic” is a regular player on the regional and community theater stage.
The central conceit of the play — the contrast between innocent appearances and dark deeds — is simply timeless, and the laughs that the play squeezes from this premise are as fresh as ever. While some aspects of Kesselring’s script have not aged well, there are many elements that feel surprisingly modern. If you haven’t seen “Arsenic” staged before, Tanner Morton’s production is worth a watch for some delightful performances and a script that has impressively weathered the test of time.
“Arsenic” tells the story of Mortimer Brewster, a theater critic (well, this review just got a little too metatheatrical for comfort) who is visiting his dear, doting, elderly aunts on the eve of his engagement to Elaine Harper. Everything is going swimmingly until Mortimer unexpectedly discovers a dead body, setting off a chain of events that culminate in comedic catastrophe.
Daniel Shelden stars as Mortimer Brewster, and he’s well-suited to play the sardonic critic. Shelden isn’t afraid to make Mortimer vulnerable, and his reactions to the escalating crises in the Brewster home are fun to watch. Lucille Asboe and Luann Claussen play aunts Abby and Martha Brewster with the appropriate sweetness, while Chloe Hill succeeds at portraying Elaine as a self-possessed woman who is ahead of her time. Roger Freeman is a standout as Jonathan Brewster, the estranged and dangerous elder Brewster brother. Freeman’s performance evokes the character’s sociopathy, oscillating between unctuous charm and cold fury. Skip Taft is a slam-dunk as the daffy Teddy Brewster, who believes himself to be President Theodore Roosevelt. There are too many performances to call out individually here, but I’ll note that it was nice to see West Side veterans like Richard Schlehuber, Eric Suess and Michelle Mittlestedt alongside newcomers like Madison Guthrie, Fredi Giesler and Jay Brian.
I would be remiss if I didn’t devote some time to a discussion of the show’s technical elements. The set is the type of well-dressed box set that audiences have come to expect from West Side productions, but with a noteworthy flourish — the staircase that descends into the Brewster home’s basement actually does go down into the basement of the Warehouse theater, an innovation that opens up possibilities for future shows. In the interest of full disclosure, I will note that this reviewer’s wife served as the costumer for this production. What can I say? She has an excellent eye for period costuming, with Elaine Harper’s Act 1 evening dress as a particular standout.
“Arsenic and Old Lace” leavens its morbid subject matter with laughter, making it a much-needed salve for the bitter blow dealt to Pocatello’s community theater this winter. This is West Side’s first production since the tragic passing of West Side’s former president, Travis Hopkins. If there’s any solace to be taken from such an untimely departure, I hope we can find it in the fact that Travis’s legacy at West Side continues on. He was instrumental in sustaining a lasting community theater, and I think he’d much prefer that we honor his legacy by enjoying and celebrating the spirit of theater together.
The last shows of West Side Players’ “Arsenic and Old Lace” are Friday and Saturday. Visit westsideplayers.org for more information and tickets.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.