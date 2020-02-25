Palace Theatre’s first show of the year is Dolly Parton’s raucous comedy musical, “9 to 5,” directed by Jenna Davies. While the show is set in the 1970s, the issues it tackles (workers’ welfare and sexual harassment, among others) feel incredibly timely in 2020 America. The Palace has taken on an ambitious project with this production, and I’d recommend it solely to support theaters branching out and performing new material. If you do attend, you’ll be glad you did, thanks to some excellent lead performances.
The set features typically excellent Palace scenic painting. The panels covering the wings feature a psychedelic floral pattern of oranges, yellows and browns. The set itself is a split-level affair, with the office floor and most of the alternate locales staged downstage, while a platform upstage houses the break room. This provides the show with an effective visual metaphor: In the opening number, we see the bosses (mostly male) milling about in the break room, while the working-class folks toil on the office floor. In this scene, the “higher-ups” are literally on a higher level.
“9 to 5” tells the story of three women who each have their own workplace struggles at a corporate behemoth known as Consolidated Industries. Judy (Rylee Trent) is a recent divorcee who’s never worked an office job before, Violet (Hannah Corrington) is a company veteran who’s been passed over for promotion one too many times, and Doralee (Emily Gibson) is a buxom Southern belle who’s constantly underestimated and harassed because of her looks. Their sexist boss, Franklin Hart (Brock Harris), harasses and oppresses them until finally a straw breaks the camel’s back and the three women decide to fight back.
This Palace production boasts some rock-solid performances. Trent is well-cast as Judy, the show’s emotional heart. Her performance is both vulnerable and hilarious, and she kills it in Judy’s Act 2 independence anthem, “Get Out And Stay Out.” Meanwhile, Corrington’s no-nonsense Violet is an absolute comic confection. Corrington’s comedic instincts are absolutely unerring. Gibson’s Doralee is believable the moment she walks on stage — she looks the part, and her gumption and energy are well-matched to the role. Brock Harris is appropriately odious as Franklin Hart. In this reviewer’s humble opinion, it’s his best-yet performance at the Palace. Keishianna Peterson is gut-bustingly funny as Hart’s personal secretary and sidekick, Roz Keith. She steals the show with “Heart to Hart,” a song about Roz’s unspoken devotion to her boss that showcases Peterson’s truly amazing vocal talent and character acting. The entire ensemble is praiseworthy, but among the chorus Tiffini Briscoe deserves special mention for creating a fully realized character with just a handful of lines.
This is a challenging show to stage, with multiple locations including, count ‘em, three back-to-back dream sequences. It is remarkable to see how the Palace packs it all in and manages the rapid, movie-style cuts between scenes, and easy to forgive any technical hiccups, particularly when you’ve got such funny performances to watch. “9 to 5” plays through March 7 at the Palace Theatre in Chubbuck.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.