Westside Players’ production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” is an unflinching stare at a marriage so toxic, you can almost feel the acid sizzle against your skin. Written by mid-20th century playwright Edward Albee, the play is a drama, but it exhibits some of the characteristics of absurdism: specifically, its outlook on life is so cynical that it bleeds into comedy. If you live for the drama and watching people tear into each other sounds like your idea of a good time, then get ready to feast on “Virginia Woolf.” On the other hand, if the idea of watching people fight makes you uncomfortable, you might think twice about watching this one. Regardless, director Tara Babcock is to be commended for bringing this difficult play across the finish line.
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” opens in the living room of married couple George (Todd Tumberg) and Martha (Diana Potter). The hour is late — it’s well after midnight — but the two of them have just arrived home from a faculty party at the university where George is employed as a history professor… and where Martha’s father is president of the college. George and Martha have elected to keep the festivities rolling by inviting over a younger couple, Nick (Eli Wernigg) and Honey (Madison Guthrie). As the night drags on until morning, Nick and Honey gradually begin to realize that they’re mostly there to serve as game pieces in a bitter contest between George and Martha, a long-running battle of wills that seems to be stretching toward a breaking point.
Albee’s play asks a lot of its cast, since only four actors are onstage for the entire two and a half hour runtime — that’s a lot to memorize, and that’s not even taking into account the emotional difficulty of the material. Babcock’s actors, however, rise to the challenge. Martha is a role that Diana Potter was born to play. Her effortless disdain for everyone around her is such a gas; she’s a master of the tossed-off, withering insult, and her presence is captivating. Eli Wernigg turns in a nicely restrained performance of Nick, making careful choices about what to show on his face — that is, until Nick’s pushed far enough to explode. Madison Guthrie’s skill for comic reactions is put to masterful use here, as Honey, arguably the most innocent of the party attendees, is witness to some truly terrible behavior. Finally, Todd Tumberg is to be especially commended for taking over the part of George with only a week of rehearsal left before opening night. Although a prompter was present at the first performance, Tumberg only had to rely on that assistance a handful of times, which is a true feat. To merely memorize the role with a week left would be enough, but Tumberg is acting the part, too, utilizing some subtle facial expressions and inflection to bring George to life.
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” is an acquired taste — but if you know you love to see people behaving badly, it’s a must-watch. The play’s messages about living without illusions are both hard to swallow and deeply poignant. “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” plays through April 29 at Westside Players.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.
