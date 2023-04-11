Westside Players’ production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” is an unflinching stare at a marriage so toxic, you can almost feel the acid sizzle against your skin. Written by mid-20th century playwright Edward Albee, the play is a drama, but it exhibits some of the characteristics of absurdism: specifically, its outlook on life is so cynical that it bleeds into comedy. If you live for the drama and watching people tear into each other sounds like your idea of a good time, then get ready to feast on “Virginia Woolf.” On the other hand, if the idea of watching people fight makes you uncomfortable, you might think twice about watching this one. Regardless, director Tara Babcock is to be commended for bringing this difficult play across the finish line.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” opens in the living room of married couple George (Todd Tumberg) and Martha (Diana Potter). The hour is late — it’s well after midnight — but the two of them have just arrived home from a faculty party at the university where George is employed as a history professor… and where Martha’s father is president of the college. George and Martha have elected to keep the festivities rolling by inviting over a younger couple, Nick (Eli Wernigg) and Honey (Madison Guthrie). As the night drags on until morning, Nick and Honey gradually begin to realize that they’re mostly there to serve as game pieces in a bitter contest between George and Martha, a long-running battle of wills that seems to be stretching toward a breaking point.

Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.

