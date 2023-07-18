The thriller — a tale of suspense that seeks to enthrall you with its twisty plot — is deep in the DNA of Westside Players’ identity as a community theater. And why not? It’s a genre that plays well on stage because theatricality is in its very nature. In a thriller, someone isn’t telling you the truth. The hidden culprit, hiding in plain sight, is an actor: they’re performing innocence. This idea of performance is taken to its extreme endpoint by Ira Levin’s “Deathtrap,” a thriller play about writing a thriller play. Tanner Morton directs this metatheatrical mystery for Westside Players, and if you’re the kind of audience member who likes twisty crime stories, you’ll want to make it a point to see it.
The year is 1978, and once-renowned thriller playwright Sidney Bruhl (Chris Cole) has seen his artistic spark fade along with his finances. He worries about providing for his wife, Myra Bruhl (Misti Trevino), but she reassures him that there’s still enough in her family fortune to support the two of them. Bruhl, though, insists that he wants one more hit play. What should happen across Bruhl’s desk, then, but an immaculately crafted thriller script, penned by one Clifford Anderson (Jake Wynn), a would-be playwright and attendee of Bruhl’s writing workshops. Anderson, in fact, is such a fan that he’s sent Bruhl one of only two copies of his genius script in existence. Seizing on the opportunity, Bruhl and Myra invite the young Anderson over, ostensibly so that Bruhl can provide “feedback” on the script, but really so that Bruhl can claim a producing or even co-writing credit on the script and reap what he sees as the inevitable financial rewards.
Or, of course, Bruhl could simply kill Anderson and pass the script off as his own. But he wouldn’t do that, would he? Bruhl reassures Myra that he only kills in his imagination, but she can’t help but look at the collection of antique weapons on the wall and wonder…
I’ll leave it there, since a great deal of the, well, thrill of a thriller story is watching the plot unfold. What I’ve described is really only the setup for the first scene, and from here, Levin’s script has a lot of fun with the structure of thriller stories and the characters’ awareness of that structure. For his part, Morton’s direction is patient, allowing tension to ramp up before it suddenly breaks. Chris Cole’s performance as the theatrical Sidney Bruhl shows some admirable restraint; it would be easy to go overboard with this character, but Cole is working to render him authentically. Misti Trevino is faced with a different kind of challenge as Myra, holding her cards close to her chest as she sizes up the other players in this deadly game. Meanwhile, Jake Wynn’s boyish, earnest excitement as Clifford Anderson is endearing. Speaking of endearing, the show also features Westside regulars Skip Taft and Bo Hudson as Bruhl’s lawyer and a neighboring psychic, respectively. Taft is well-cast as the family lawyer who sees more than he lets on, and the always-welcome Hudson gets the biggest laughs of the show.
Finally, a quick word on the technical elements of the show, of which there are many. The box set, depicting Bruhl’s study, is well-dressed. Lighting designer Skye Fitzgerald has created some nicely realistic looks that conjure different times of day, but they’ve also leaned into some bold, expressionistic choices for key moments of the show. Meanwhile, sound designer Joe Beutler has curated noises and ambience that convincingly portray both plot-critical elements and establish mood. Wynn pulls double duty as fight choreographer, and that preparation pays off when the show explodes into violence.
Whether you’re an Agatha Christie diehard or a thriller dilettante, if you like mysteries and twists, you’re likely to enjoy the twists and turns afoot here. “Deathtrap” performs July 21, 22, 28 and 29 and Aug. 4 and 5 at Westside Players.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.
