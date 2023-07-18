The thriller — a tale of suspense that seeks to enthrall you with its twisty plot — is deep in the DNA of Westside Players’ identity as a community theater. And why not? It’s a genre that plays well on stage because theatricality is in its very nature. In a thriller, someone isn’t telling you the truth. The hidden culprit, hiding in plain sight, is an actor: they’re performing innocence. This idea of performance is taken to its extreme endpoint by Ira Levin’s “Deathtrap,” a thriller play about writing a thriller play. Tanner Morton directs this metatheatrical mystery for Westside Players, and if you’re the kind of audience member who likes twisty crime stories, you’ll want to make it a point to see it.

The year is 1978, and once-renowned thriller playwright Sidney Bruhl (Chris Cole) has seen his artistic spark fade along with his finances. He worries about providing for his wife, Myra Bruhl (Misti Trevino), but she reassures him that there’s still enough in her family fortune to support the two of them. Bruhl, though, insists that he wants one more hit play. What should happen across Bruhl’s desk, then, but an immaculately crafted thriller script, penned by one Clifford Anderson (Jake Wynn), a would-be playwright and attendee of Bruhl’s writing workshops. Anderson, in fact, is such a fan that he’s sent Bruhl one of only two copies of his genius script in existence. Seizing on the opportunity, Bruhl and Myra invite the young Anderson over, ostensibly so that Bruhl can provide “feedback” on the script, but really so that Bruhl can claim a producing or even co-writing credit on the script and reap what he sees as the inevitable financial rewards.

Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.

