As the blue light of early morning suffuses the stage, the peaceful chirp of crickets is interrupted by the crack-hiss of a beer can being opened. That contrast — the sublime with the banal — is an effective metaphor for the characters, conflicts and heck, even the genre of “True West,” the seriocomic play currently performing at Old Town Actors Studio. This oddball script, directed by Abby Newell in her first solo outing, has given rise to one of the best shows of the year.

“True West,” set in 1980s California, is the story of two brothers. Austin (Jack Johnson), an Ivy League-educated screenwriter, is house-sitting for his mother (Trina Bonman), when his petty criminal brother Lee (Randy Tolman) shows up. Although Austin is irritated by the distraction that Lee represents, he both pities his brother and secretly envies Lee’s seemingly carefree life. At the same time, Lee is jealous of Austin’s security and prestige, but is disdainful of his brother’s apparent lack of street smarts. Things come to a head when Hollywood producer Saul Kimmer (Justin Briscoe) comes to meet with Austin, only to have the meeting veer off-course when Lee unexpectedly intrudes. What follows is a real ride, as the brothers are pushed to the edge and beyond by their own pride, with both hilarious and affecting results.

Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.

