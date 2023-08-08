As the blue light of early morning suffuses the stage, the peaceful chirp of crickets is interrupted by the crack-hiss of a beer can being opened. That contrast — the sublime with the banal — is an effective metaphor for the characters, conflicts and heck, even the genre of “True West,” the seriocomic play currently performing at Old Town Actors Studio. This oddball script, directed by Abby Newell in her first solo outing, has given rise to one of the best shows of the year.
“True West,” set in 1980s California, is the story of two brothers. Austin (Jack Johnson), an Ivy League-educated screenwriter, is house-sitting for his mother (Trina Bonman), when his petty criminal brother Lee (Randy Tolman) shows up. Although Austin is irritated by the distraction that Lee represents, he both pities his brother and secretly envies Lee’s seemingly carefree life. At the same time, Lee is jealous of Austin’s security and prestige, but is disdainful of his brother’s apparent lack of street smarts. Things come to a head when Hollywood producer Saul Kimmer (Justin Briscoe) comes to meet with Austin, only to have the meeting veer off-course when Lee unexpectedly intrudes. What follows is a real ride, as the brothers are pushed to the edge and beyond by their own pride, with both hilarious and affecting results.
The play is a real actor’s showcase, and Newell’s cast rises to the occasion. Justin Briscoe’s movie producer has the appropriate veneer of sincerity, and his ultimate fecklessness is exactly what you’d expect from an entertainment executive. Trina Bonman (who is, in the interest of full disclosure, this writer’s spouse) only has a single scene, but fully uses that limited stage time to reveal the brokenness at the heart of this family. Having spent the whole play with the brothers, the audience is primed to understand why their mother is the way she is. Tolman channels both bitter resentment and breezy carelessness as Lee. Much of the show’s comedy comes from his ridiculous choices, as well as Austin’s deadpan reactions to his brother’s chaotic energy. As Austin, Jack Johnson is initially much more internal — all looks, head tilts and quirks of the mouth — but after the fateful producer meeting, Johnson really gets to cut loose and utilize his gifts as a physical actor, which are considerable.
Although the show is mostly dialogue scenes, its technical requirements are surprisingly robust. I’m glad to see that the highly specific props called for by the script are not just dressing, but toys for the actors to execute some delicious prop comedy. The action is all staged in a room of the house, painted in desert hues by Rebekah Cote. I’m also struck by the lighting design (Newell) and sound design (Tracy Mull and Josh Hurley), which help establish a strong sense of ambience: although several scenes take place during the day, the whole thing has the energy of a night so late it’s early, when people are prone to making bad decisions.
“True West” is equally likely to provoke gasps and laughs with its characters’ toxic game of one-upmanship, but either way, it’s a treat to watch. The show wraps up Friday and Saturday at Old Town Actors Studio.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.
