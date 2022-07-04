Palace Theatre's summer production is "Shrek: the Musical," a musical comedy based on the hit film from DreamWorks Animation, itself based on an illustrated novel from the 1990s. When the original movie debuted in 2001, who could have predicted that this irreverent tale would spawn three sequels, multiple spin-offs, and a Broadway musical? Twenty years after the first film's release, Pocatello audiences can see this beloved story live on stage. Palace's production, admirably directed by Tiffini Briscoe, features a fistful of strong leading performances and an impressive set.
Briscoe, a familiar face on the Pocatello stage, made her directorial debut earlier this year with the comedy hit “See How They Run.” Shrek is her first foray into directing musicals, and it presents quite the technical challenge with its needs for many different settings and special effects. Luckily, the Palace has continued to invest in its technical capacities, and its new projection system is on display here, creating visual effects such as bubbling lava and dragonfire. Likewise, the Palace has continued to expand on its scenic techniques, and I was impressed at how many different scenes the show was able to portray by flying in and rolling on set pieces. The textured trees that appear for forest locations were particularly choice.
All the pretty scenery in the world, however, is nothing without actors to perform on it. “Shrek” boasts a deep bench of talent in its leading roles. BJ Farnes is an ideal Shrek, with a solid Scottish accent and an even better singing voice. What makes his performance truly work, though, is his earnest portrayal of Shrek's carefully guarded heart. Ben Donahoo plays Shrek's best friend, Donkey, and he fully commits to Donkey's physicality and silliness in a standout performance. He, too, understands that the secret of Shrek's success is its sentimental core, and it's genuinely affecting to see Donkey's reactions to the highs and lows of his friendship with Shrek. Rounding out the central trio is Jenna Davies as Princess Fiona. Both her comedic chops and her powerful singing voice are put to good use here.
Logan Lindholm's portrayal of Lord Farquaad evokes the original voice performance of the character by John Lithgow, but with the added bonus of Lindholm's excellent singing voice. Meanwhile, Mia Crutch's voice just soars as the Dragon; her rendition of "Forever" might be worth the price of admission by itself. You might be noticing a theme here: “Shrek” features strong singing across the board. Emily Gibson delivers a delightful Pinocchio, and Pinocchio's nose is a cool piece of theater magic. Milee Dayley does an impeccable job capturing the voice of Gingy the Gingerbread Man. She also really gets to cut loose and sing in this role, and it's remarkable that such a big and confident voice emerges from such a young actor — but Pocatello audiences have known for some time that she's an actor to watch. Beyond the featured performances, it seems like the ensemble is having a ton of fun. You get to see everything from a deeply disgruntled Humpty Dumpty to a chorus of dancing skeletons. That sense of fun pervades the cast, and it's infectious.
Palace's Shrek looks and sounds great, and it has a gaggle of strong leading performances backed by a lively ensemble. Catch this show playing through July 23.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.