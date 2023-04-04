Newsies promo pic

“Newsies” tells the story of newsboys organizing a strike in 1899 New York City.

I was so ready to begin this review by writing “Pocatello’s Palace Theatre ushers in springtime with their production of ‘Newsies,’” but unfortunately, the weather has conspired against us all. Well, if we can’t have the joy of springtime weather right now, the joy of a fun night out at the theater is a splendid consolation prize.

"Newsies" tells a fictionalized version of the very real newsboy strike of 1899, which saw child laborers rise up against the powerful businesses that sought to exploit them. It’s a genuinely stirring and inspirational story that reminds us of the power of labor. The tale was adapted into a 1992 movie musical starring Christian Bale and then rewritten into a stage musical about 10 years ago. The Palace Theatre version, directed by Tiffini Briscoe and Abby Newell, does justice to the legacy of "Newsies" in a fleet and energetic production.

Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.

