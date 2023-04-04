I was so ready to begin this review by writing “Pocatello’s Palace Theatre ushers in springtime with their production of ‘Newsies,’” but unfortunately, the weather has conspired against us all. Well, if we can’t have the joy of springtime weather right now, the joy of a fun night out at the theater is a splendid consolation prize.
"Newsies" tells a fictionalized version of the very real newsboy strike of 1899, which saw child laborers rise up against the powerful businesses that sought to exploit them. It’s a genuinely stirring and inspirational story that reminds us of the power of labor. The tale was adapted into a 1992 movie musical starring Christian Bale and then rewritten into a stage musical about 10 years ago. The Palace Theatre version, directed by Tiffini Briscoe and Abby Newell, does justice to the legacy of "Newsies" in a fleet and energetic production.
Palace Theatre’s production of "Newsies" makes a strong initial impression with its set. The scenic design, by producers Jenna and Chad Davies, aims to capture the New York City skyline of the early 20th century, with a series of roof platforms for its titular characters to dash across. The forced perspective rooftop angles, detailed brickwork and flickering street lamps do an excellent job of creating the right ambience. But what about the show itself?
Directors Briscoe and Newell are to be commended for keeping the show’s pace zipping along smoothly. Transitions move us quickly from scene to scene, and by the end of it, you’ll be surprised at how rapidly the time has passed. "Newsies" has a well-earned reputation as a dance show, and choreographers Mic Thompson and Jenna Davies have kept that spirit alive here. There are some impressive and lively acrobatics in the “Carrying the Banner,” which sets a tone for the rest of the show. Beyond the choreography, Briscoe and Newell have also done an excellent job of cultivating the ensemble; the supporting cast is almost universally committed to their roles. There’s some truly standout performances among the ensemble; scanning the crowd of "Newsies" on stage is a rewarding experience, because you’ll inevitably catch entertaining character moments that build the fictional world.
The lead performances certainly do not let the ensemble down. Elijah Spreier is simply luminous. From the moment lights come up on a predawn New York, you believe him utterly as Jack Kelly, the charismatic newsboy firebrand who dreams of more. His heartfelt performance of “Santa Fe” will give you goosebumps. Michael White is appropriately endearing as Kelly’s sidekick and fellow newsboy Crutchie. Newspaper columnist Katherine Plumber is a transparent attempt by Disney to insert a love interest into a story that didn’t really need one, but — and this is high praise — Abby McAllister’s witty performance goes a long way toward redeeming the character. Hannah Dougal is perfectly suited to playing the bombastic vaudeville dame Medda Larkin, earning an appreciative cheer from the audience for her confident rendition of “That’s Rich.” Logan Lindholm is similarly well-cast as a stentorian Joseph Pulitzer, perhaps the most powerful newspaper editor in history, in a performance that’s reminiscent of Orson Welles. Jordan Radford finds some fun comic moments as newcomer newsie Davey, and Hannah Christensen steals scenes as his spunky younger sibling. Finally, I’ll note that the show is double-cast, and although I was only able to see one cast before writing this review, I have confidence that the other skilled cast is just as ready to dazzle audiences and give repeat viewers a reason to see the show a second time.
"Newsies" plays through April 29 at the Palace Theatre.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.
