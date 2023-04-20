I have to admit that my ability to be an objective critic about ISU Theatre’s latest offering, “The Book of Will,” is somewhat compromised. It’s about Shakespeare, whom I love! It’s written by playwright Lauren Gunderson, whom I also love! One of its central themes is about the importance of art, which, you guessed it, I love. So I found myself deliberately resisting the play in its opening scenes, looking for imperfections in the production as a sort of antidote to my predisposition for falling in love with this show, the better to judge it with an impartial eye. And in spite of that, I must report that I was swept away. And I think you will be, too.
“The Book of Will,” directed by Vanessa Ballam, tells the story of what happened after Shakespeare died. In the wake of the great writer’s untimely death in 1616, his friends and artistic partners are still grappling with their grief, but more importantly, realizing that his work is about to disappear from history if they don’t act quickly to preserve it. In an age where our documents are backed up to cloud servers, it might be hard to believe how such popular and influential stories could be lost — but you have to keep in mind that before their publication, Shakespeare’s plays only existed in the memories of his contemporaries and on fragmentary scraps of paper. It’s a story made all the more compelling by the fact that it is true. Were it not for the efforts of Shakespeare’s friends, we wouldn’t have his works with us today.
That is one of the strengths of Gunderson’s play, by the way: its focus on friendships. Human relationships are what make any play sing, and those relationships are brought to life here by an excellent ensemble cast. Tanner Morton and Preston Edwards star as Henry Condell and John Heminges, Shakespeare’s contemporaries and dear friends. Morton and Edwards have excellent chemistry together, and their committed performances are the heart of this show. No less important than their relationship with each other, however, is their relationship with their wives. It’s much rarer than it should be to see functional, happy and fully drawn marriages on stage, so it’s a treat to watch Harmoni Thompson and Elaine Bell play Elizabeth Condell and Rebecca Heminges with vivacity, wit and charm. Niona Seabury, too, merits special mention as strong-willed daughter Alice Heminges, who is perhaps even more driven to publish Shakespeare’s works than her father. The entire ensemble is a delight, but there’s some especially scene-stealing turns from the actors playing Ben Jonson, Shakespeare’s rival and friend, and Richard Burbage, the biggest star of the Renaissance stage.
Gunderson has written a moving story about the legacies we leave behind, the value of art and how we find meaning in our lives. The cast and crew at Theatre ISU has brought that story to vivid life. It’s a production that’s pointed with laser-like precision right at my heart, and so, I heartily recommend “The Book of Will.” The play wraps up this week with performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at ISU’s Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.