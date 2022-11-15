Idaho State University’s November theater production is the musical “The Spitfire Grill,” which is based on the 1996 film of the same name. The musical significantly reimagines the story of the film and succeeds at creating a folkloric tone, but can’t quite escape the melodrama of the movie version. Thankfully, director Josh Leukhardt marshals excellent production design, a wonderful live band, and some strong lead performances, which work together to elevate the material.
As the audience enters the Bistline Theatre at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center, they’re greeted with Paul Yeates’ excellent scenic design, representing the interior of the titular Spitfire Grill. Three wooden beams, each wrapped with colorful strings of lights, arc over the stage, suggesting a vaulted ceiling. The stage itself depicts the grill’s diner counter and seating for the customers, with some key exterior locations located at the edges. The open wall design leaves plenty of room for light to be projected onto the cyclorama at the rear of the theater, a smart choice for a play that emphasizes the mythical power of nature. Michelle Ludlow’s superb lighting design evokes real-world phenomena, like striking sunrises or sunsets, but also isn’t afraid to go for broke with more abstract and evocative lighting effects for big moments in the show. Finally, student costumer Emily Lucio ably suggests both the frigid winters of Maine and the passage of time throughout the show with strategic deployment of costume pieces.
One of the biggest strengths of this production is the music. Music director Geoffrey Friedley expertly leads the live band, which is staged just behind the upstage wall of the Spitfire Grill, in view but not distracting from the onstage action. The strings in particular do a lot of work to conjure the atmosphere of a folk tale in small town America.
As the play opens, ex-con Percy Talbott (Jessica Moss) arrives in the tiny town of Gilead, clutching a postcard advertising the town’s brilliant fall colors. Sheriff Joe Sutter drily informs Percy that she’s too late — winter has come to Gilead. He takes the sting out of the blow by helping her secure a job at the only diner in town: the titular Spitfire Grill, owned by Hannah Ferguson (Harmoni Thompson), a curmudgeon who finds herself gradually warming to the newcomer. No such warming is evident on the part of Caleb Thorpe (Tanner Morton), Hannah’s nephew and self-appointed defender, or from Effy Krayneck (Elaine Bell), postmistress and town gossip. Instead, Percy’s best hope for acceptance comes from Caleb’s wife Shelby (Allysia Peine), and the two of them quickly find they have a deep connection as misfortune puts them in charge of managing the Spitfire Grill.
As Percy, Moss is the heart of the show, and she’s to be commended both for her strong singing and portrayal of woman who holds on to hope, even in the face of the bitter traumas she’s endured. Co-star Peine continues a stellar career in ISU’s acting program, knocking it out of the park with her captivating performance as Shelby. Peine succeeds in bringing across Shelby’s journey from victimization to self-actualization. Thompson is most successful in her portrayal of Hannah’s gruffness, earning some of the show’s biggest laughs with her brisk retorts. Comic relief also comes from Bell’s well-realized busybody Effy, who immediately gets the audience to dislike the gossipmonger, but manages the trick of earning back their affection by the end of the show. No such redemption is in the cards for Caleb, played with simmering frustration by Morton. Parrish’s portrayal of Joe is quite charming indeed, and his singing is no slouch either.
ISU’s production of “The Spitfire Grill” is kind of perfectly timed; just as the freeze has settled over Pocatello, we’re transported to a similarly frozen Maine, and reminded that no matter how dark it is right now, spring and summer will come once again. The show plays Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Idaho State University’s Bistline Theatre.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.
