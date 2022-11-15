Idaho State University’s November theater production is the musical “The Spitfire Grill,” which is based on the 1996 film of the same name. The musical significantly reimagines the story of the film and succeeds at creating a folkloric tone, but can’t quite escape the melodrama of the movie version. Thankfully, director Josh Leukhardt marshals excellent production design, a wonderful live band, and some strong lead performances, which work together to elevate the material.

As the audience enters the Bistline Theatre at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center, they’re greeted with Paul Yeates’ excellent scenic design, representing the interior of the titular Spitfire Grill. Three wooden beams, each wrapped with colorful strings of lights, arc over the stage, suggesting a vaulted ceiling. The stage itself depicts the grill’s diner counter and seating for the customers, with some key exterior locations located at the edges. The open wall design leaves plenty of room for light to be projected onto the cyclorama at the rear of the theater, a smart choice for a play that emphasizes the mythical power of nature. Michelle Ludlow’s superb lighting design evokes real-world phenomena, like striking sunrises or sunsets, but also isn’t afraid to go for broke with more abstract and evocative lighting effects for big moments in the show. Finally, student costumer Emily Lucio ably suggests both the frigid winters of Maine and the passage of time throughout the show with strategic deployment of costume pieces.

