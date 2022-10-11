Marisol poster

Marisol opens Oct. 7. 

 Courtesy of ISU

You’ll know very quickly if Idaho State University’s production of “Marisol” is for you. José Rivera’s script is a scathing critique of how societal institutions, including religion, have failed the global poor. It is not afraid to use religious iconography and characters to make its points, so consider if that’s a dealbreaker for you. Also note that the show isn’t for kids; it is deeply adult in its sensibility, and includes adult language, situations, and violence. Finally, the play is rooted in the tradition of absurdism–be prepared for the show to go in some absolutely wild directions, often in ways that don’t conform to real-world logic. If you’re still on board, you’re in for a piece of art that is lovingly crafted, sincerely performed, and that will leave you with a lot to think about as you leave the theater.

As the play opens, our heroine, Marisol Perez (Emily Lucio), is accosted on the subway by a golf club-wielding indigent (Skye Fitzgerald) who babbles about how their guardian angels have left them and threatens to “change” Marisol so she is more like them. However, it looks like Marisol’s assailant is wrong about her guardian angel, because a bright flash of light seems to allow Marisol to escape. That night, in her Bronx apartment with four deadbolts, Marisol is visited by her guardian angel (Jazz Grant), who explains that they must leave her in order to go to war with God. The next day, Marisol seeks some refuge with her co-worker and close friend June (Emily Bishop) as well as June’s brother Lenny (Nathan Templeton), who is obsessed with Marisol. Events begin to take on a strange, dreamlike quality as the apocalyptic end prophesied by various characters in the show appears to take place, leaving Marisol to encounter the people caught up in the wake of this destruction, such as the woman in a fur coat (Niona Seabury) and a scarred man (Antionio José Samora).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.