You’ll know very quickly if Idaho State University’s production of “Marisol” is for you. José Rivera’s script is a scathing critique of how societal institutions, including religion, have failed the global poor. It is not afraid to use religious iconography and characters to make its points, so consider if that’s a dealbreaker for you. Also note that the show isn’t for kids; it is deeply adult in its sensibility, and includes adult language, situations, and violence. Finally, the play is rooted in the tradition of absurdism–be prepared for the show to go in some absolutely wild directions, often in ways that don’t conform to real-world logic. If you’re still on board, you’re in for a piece of art that is lovingly crafted, sincerely performed, and that will leave you with a lot to think about as you leave the theater.
As the play opens, our heroine, Marisol Perez (Emily Lucio), is accosted on the subway by a golf club-wielding indigent (Skye Fitzgerald) who babbles about how their guardian angels have left them and threatens to “change” Marisol so she is more like them. However, it looks like Marisol’s assailant is wrong about her guardian angel, because a bright flash of light seems to allow Marisol to escape. That night, in her Bronx apartment with four deadbolts, Marisol is visited by her guardian angel (Jazz Grant), who explains that they must leave her in order to go to war with God. The next day, Marisol seeks some refuge with her co-worker and close friend June (Emily Bishop) as well as June’s brother Lenny (Nathan Templeton), who is obsessed with Marisol. Events begin to take on a strange, dreamlike quality as the apocalyptic end prophesied by various characters in the show appears to take place, leaving Marisol to encounter the people caught up in the wake of this destruction, such as the woman in a fur coat (Niona Seabury) and a scarred man (Antionio José Samora).
“Marisol” is staged in ISU’s Black Box Theatre with the audience seated on either side of the action, with scenic design by ISU student Michelle Ludlow. On one side of the runway stage is a brick facade of Marisol's apartment, and opposite it is an irregular brick wall. Both of these walls serve as projection surfaces for striking projection effects created by Utah State University’s Josh Legate. The projections portray a subway car in motion, desolate city streets, and stranger vistas than these, and the effect is a perfect fit for an absurd play that shifts quickly from one dreamlike scene to another. The show’s lighting, designed by ISU student Domanick Rose, is similarly otherworldly.
Director Stefan Espinosa’s cast rises gamely to the challenge of this script. Lucio is passionate, funny, and affectingly sweet as the show’s titular character. Templeton manages to be both uproariously funny and deeply unsettling as Lenny in a performance that’s a real tightrope walk. Bishop’s June definitely leans into comic relief, something that the crowd last Friday night was grateful for, especially in light of the play’s heavy themes. Meanwhile, Grant is appropriately ethereal as the Angel, aloof from Marisol’s human-scale struggles while caring deeply for her. Seabury is fearsome and pitiable as a woman who has become twisted into something monstrous through her wholesale adoption of the class system, and Samora’s scarred survivor provides the audience with lightness in the play’s dark second act.
“Marisol” is a play that is quite in line with the genre of absurdism, facing up to humanity’s deepest struggles and finding both tears and laughter in the face of them. While the tone of “Marisol” is apocalyptic, the show’s ultimate message is one of hope. “Marisol” plays Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Idaho State University.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.
