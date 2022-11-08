Family dysfunction is the subject of many a comedy, and why not? It's a human experience that everyone can relate to. If you've ever been frustrated with a sibling or parent, you'll be able to sympathize with the characters in the current Westside Players production, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.” If you couldn't tell from its title, the play concerns the misadventures of three siblings and one outsider to the family dynamic (guess who!). Two additional characters enter the picture, but playwright Christopher Durang was already running out of room in the title. It's director Camile Thomsen's second crack at this script, and her comfort with the material is evident in Westside's entertaining rendition of this modern classic.
Our setting is the family home of Vanya (Bart Nawotniak) and his adopted sister Sonia (Michelle Middlestedt), who find themselves stagnating in their middle age after having cared for their late parents. (It's a comedy, I promise!) Their routine is disrupted first by a dire prophecy uttered by their cleaning lady, Cassandra (Jessica Hottmann), who, like her Greek namesake, is cursed with visions of the future. Shortly thereafter, their movie star sister Masha (Rebekah Cote) arrives for a visit, towing along her younger boyfriend, Spike (Daniel Shelden). Masha lords her fame and her new beau over her siblings, but is threatened by the appearance of their neighbor and aspiring actress (Madison Guthrie), who Masha sees as a rival for Spike's affections. As everyone attends a fraught costume party and deals with its aftermath, the family struggles to come together and heal old wounds.
Given the theater's configuration, the audience's first impression of any Westside production is the set. It's a striking impression, too — designer David Hance and set builder Roger Freeman have created a modern living room that's clearly been decorated to the tastes of Masha (if the Andy Warhol-esque portrait of Masha dominating the stage left wall wasn't clue enough). It's always satisfying to see design that's well grounded in the script. Shout outs are also due to Geoffrey Bennett for a subtle but effective lighting design.
Thomsen's ensemble clearly enjoys working together. Bart Nawotniak is well cast as the understated Vanya. His deadpan delivery and long-suffering attitude toward his more nervy siblings are most amusing. In an impressive feat, understudy Michelle Middlestedt took over the role of Sonia with less than two weeks of rehearsal, and by the time I saw her in the preview performance she was show-ready. Middlestedt excels in capturing the emotional heart of the socially anxious Sonia. Rebekah Cote fully inhabits the role of Masha in what might be her best performance yet. She's hilarious as the attention-seeking diva, but critically, also manages to make us empathize with her. She's a sheer delight here. Also delightful is Daniel Shelden, delivering an outsized performance as the airheaded Spike. Extra points for his fearless embrace of Spike's tendency to pose shirtless for no reason at all. Jessica Hottmann portrays Cassandra, and her switches between the elevated tones of prophecy and more prosaic speech are lots of fun. Madi rounds out the ensemble with a frankly adorable performance of the affable Nina.
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike are a fun group of people to hang out with, and under Thomsen's direction, so is the ensemble at Westside Players. The show plays through Nov. 19. Purchase tickets at westsideplayers.org.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.