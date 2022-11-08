Family dysfunction is the subject of many a comedy, and why not? It's a human experience that everyone can relate to. If you've ever been frustrated with a sibling or parent, you'll be able to sympathize with the characters in the current Westside Players production, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.” If you couldn't tell from its title, the play concerns the misadventures of three siblings and one outsider to the family dynamic (guess who!). Two additional characters enter the picture, but playwright Christopher Durang was already running out of room in the title. It's director Camile Thomsen's second crack at this script, and her comfort with the material is evident in Westside's entertaining rendition of this modern classic.

Our setting is the family home of Vanya (Bart Nawotniak) and his adopted sister Sonia (Michelle Middlestedt), who find themselves stagnating in their middle age after having cared for their late parents. (It's a comedy, I promise!) Their routine is disrupted first by a dire prophecy uttered by their cleaning lady, Cassandra (Jessica Hottmann), who, like her Greek namesake, is cursed with visions of the future. Shortly thereafter, their movie star sister Masha (Rebekah Cote) arrives for a visit, towing along her younger boyfriend, Spike (Daniel Shelden). Masha lords her fame and her new beau over her siblings, but is threatened by the appearance of their neighbor and aspiring actress (Madison Guthrie), who Masha sees as a rival for Spike's affections. As everyone attends a fraught costume party and deals with its aftermath, the family struggles to come together and heal old wounds.

