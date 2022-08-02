American Falls Arts Council is closing out summer theater with a production of the musical revue “Forever Plaid.” “Plaid” is what’s known as a “jukebox musical,” meaning that the show’s songs are mostly, if not completely, collaged together from existing sources, rather than original to the play. In this case, the music comes from the 1950s male harmony trend.

Jukebox musicals can sometimes feel a little contrived, but the good ones, like “Plaid,” get around this hurdle by making the story about musicians and giving them a reason to sing these songs. In this case, we’ve got a darkly funny premise: a band of four hopeful harmony singers, who’ve named themselves “Forever Plaid,” are driving to a gig when they’re struck down by a bus full of Catholic schoolgirls on their way to see the Beatles. In the present day, the spirits of these four earnest singers have been returned to Earth for one final performance of the gig they never got to play.