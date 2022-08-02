American Falls Arts Council is closing out summer theater with a production of the musical revue “Forever Plaid.” “Plaid” is what’s known as a “jukebox musical,” meaning that the show’s songs are mostly, if not completely, collaged together from existing sources, rather than original to the play. In this case, the music comes from the 1950s male harmony trend.
Jukebox musicals can sometimes feel a little contrived, but the good ones, like “Plaid,” get around this hurdle by making the story about musicians and giving them a reason to sing these songs. In this case, we’ve got a darkly funny premise: a band of four hopeful harmony singers, who’ve named themselves “Forever Plaid,” are driving to a gig when they’re struck down by a bus full of Catholic schoolgirls on their way to see the Beatles. In the present day, the spirits of these four earnest singers have been returned to Earth for one final performance of the gig they never got to play.
The Plaids are brought to life by four talented actors. Danny Whisman plays Francis, the Plaid’s de facto leader. Whisman nails the play’s best monologue, a speech near the finale that speaks to the power of music and the reason why we sing. As Sparky, the Plaid’s comedian, Chance Morgan has a charismatic presence and confident delivery. Julio Murillo plays the anxious Jinx with a lot of appropriately nervous energy. Jinx, the group’s high tenor, is a musically demanding role, and Murillo proves that he’s more than up to the challenge. He’s also pulling double duty as the show’s music director! Rounding out the group is Smudge, played by Aidan Anglesey. Although Anglesey is the most junior of the performers, he holds his own with the other actors and sports a deep and resonant voice. Heather Hornbacher provides excellent live piano accompaniment.
The play’s framing device is a concert from beyond the veil of death, and so a lot of the onstage action is watching these four actors perform classics such as “Sixteen Tons,” “Three Coins in the Fountain” and “Heart and Soul.” Between the numbers, the Plaids discuss their strange situation, reminisce on their brief, eventful lives and needle each other playfully about how best to perform their show. There’s also a good bit of prop comedy, especially in the show’s standout number: a live recreation of the Ed Sullivan show that will leave audiences exhausted just watching the performers compress an hour-long television spectacular into three minutes. Imagine what it’s like to perform it!
Although the inciting incident of the play is a bus crash, “Forever Plaid” is pure sweetness. It’s a family-friendly evening of theater that really wants you to have a good time. The pre-show announcement encourages audience members to sing along, and at certain points in the show the Plaids ask for audience participation, up to and including briefly performing with them on stage. These moments lend charm and energy to the onstage proceedings.
“Forever Plaid” plays through Aug. 6 at American Falls High School.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.