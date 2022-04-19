Old Town Actors Studio continues its 2022 season with “See How They Run,” a classic British farce from the 1940s. This production marks the directorial debut of Tiffini Briscoe, a prominent local actor known for her comedic chops. Directing a play is not an easy gig, but Briscoe proves she’s up to the challenge. She’s assembled an impressive cast, composed of familiar faces as well as newcomers to the OTAS stage. It all makes for an energetic evening of entertainment.
It’s just after World War II in the sleepy English hamlet of Merton-cum-Middlewick, and the local vicar, Lionel Toop (Dylon Harrison), is tearing out his hair because of the dust-up between his American wife Penelope (Rebekah Cote) and busybody parishioner Miss Skillon (Tracy Mull). Meanwhile, Penelope’s old acting co-star Clive (Sean Phinney), who’s currently enlisted in the U.S. Army, stops by for a visit. At Penelope’s urging, Clive trades his army uniform for one of the vicar’s suits so they can sneak off to see a play in a neighboring town. But when Penelope’s uncle, the Bishop of Lax (Alix Van Noy) and visiting vicar Arthur Humphrey (Bryant Parish) show up, it’s a recipe for disaster — and that’s before a Russian spy (Harrison Hicks) impersonates one of the vicars!
Farce demands a cast that can rise to the occasion, and Briscoe’s ensemble is up to the challenge. Cote, whose scenic painting work is often on display at Palace Playhouse, is a delight here as the larger-than-life Penelope. She effectively anchors the show. As Penelope’s put-upon husband, Harrison has some choice reactions to the play’s increasingly absurd situations. The third member of the Toop household is Ida, a Cockney-accented maid played by Trina Bonman. Bonman’s dialect work is top-notch, and Ida’s often-desperate attempts to keep the plates spinning are a joy to watch (full disclosure: this reviewer happens to be married to this actor).
The Toops’ various visitors are just as fun. Mull’s officious Miss Skillon spends much of the play in various “altered states,” for which Mull’s command of physical comedy serves her extremely well. Phinney is charming as Clive, who’s increasingly driven to drink by his dwindling hopes of making it back to the army base without anyone noticing. Van Noy’s stuffy Bishop is a great foil for the show’s less uptight characters, but he’s not afraid to unleash some gonzo comic reactions. Although Bryant Parrish doesn’t show up until the second act as the anxious vicar Humphrey, his performance is memorably twitchy. Hicks has some excellent comic timing as the Russian, and Daniel Shelden is clearly having the time of his life in a broad performance of a local police sergeant.
As for the set, the OTAS stage is tiny, but Briscoe and company have done an admirable job of compressing a British country house into a space more suited for a foyer. The set dressing, furniture, and some nicely textured painting help carry off the effect. It’s an apt metaphor for the show itself, which packs a lot of incident into less than two hours. If you’re hankering for an evening of comedy at the theater, “See How They Run” goes down easy.
The play will be performed through April 30 at Old Town Actors Studio in Pocatello.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.