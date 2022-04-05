Palace Theatre’s spring show is the stage and screen classic “Singin’ in the Rain.” In its original incarnation, the 1952 film followed the romantic entanglements and comic misadventures of Hollywood stars during the tumultuous transition from silent film to so-called “talkies.” The movie’s infectious melodies withstood the test of time, and in 1983 “Singin’ in the Rain” was reborn as a musical adapted for the Broadway stage. In the decades since, stages both large and small have mounted countless performances of this venerable story. This production, helmed by veteran Pocatello director Sherri Dienstfry-Swanson, faithfully captures the original film’s earnest love of song and dance, as well as its zany sense of humor. Dienstfry-Swanson’s expert sense of pacing brings the show in at just under two hours, and they’re two hours well spent.
“Singin’ in the Rain” stars Logan Risser as Don Lockwood, a silent film star who’d rather take a quiet walk than face the legions of his adoring fans. Mr. Risser, a newcomer to the Palace Theatre stage, is a skilled dancer, and his talents are put to dazzling use, particularly in the show’s title number. His charming smile convincingly conveys the appeal of a 1920s matinee idol. Playing opposite him is Kassidee Lee, who memorably portrayed one of the Delta Nu sorority sisters in Palace’s summer 2021 production of “Legally Blonde.” Here, Ms. Lee plays Kathy Selden, a New York stage actor who finds herself at the forefront of the age of sound films. Selden wins over Hollywood producers and directors with her irresistible voice, and Lee’s considerable vocal chops make the audience readily believe Selden’s story. The trio at the heart of “Singin’ in the Rain” is rounded out by Philip Shepherd, playing Lockwood’s best friend and collaborator Cosmo Brown. Shepherd steals the show with his fully committed slapstick performance of Cosmo. You’ll be sympathetically panting at the end of Shepherd’s athletic rendition of “Make ‘Em Laugh” — that is, if you aren’t too busy laughing.
There are, as is often the case with ensemble shows like this one, too many fun performances to single out, but I’ll briefly mention a few standouts. It is delightful to see Joe B. Haney on stage in a variety of roles that showcase his warm charisma. It’s also a treat to see Palace regulars like newlywed couple Brock and Rylee Harris as a cowboy director and overbearing dialect coach, respectively. Andrea Evans and John Grayson are well deployed as an entertainment reporter and a clueless producer. And, of course, Jenna Davies is a scream as Lina Lamont, a vindictive diva who gets a lot of laughs from her nasal vocal delivery and blunt way of expressing herself.
“Singin’ in the Rain'' is best known for two things: its ambitious dance numbers and the famous special effect that creates a rainstorm on stage for the title song. With regard to the dancing, there is an impressive amount of tap dancing on display here, buoyed by standout performances from the three leads in numbers like “Good Morning.” The rain effects, engineered by producer Chad Davies, are similarly impressive. It’s one of the advantages the stage version of “Singin’ in the Rain” holds over its film counterpart: There’s simply something magical about seeing performers tap dance through the rain, live on stage.
“Singin’ in the Rain” in running through April 30 at the Palace Theatre in Chubbuck.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.