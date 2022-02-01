To celebrate Valentine’s Day, The Palace Theatre and Old Town Actors Studio have teamed up to present “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.” The production will take place Feb. 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 at the Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
The logistics of a combined production have challenged us but one of the joys of theater is teamwork, and this production is a rousing example of pulling together.
“I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” is a musical comedy with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts. It is the second-longest running off-Broadway musical, and it was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award as Outstanding Off-Broadway musical in 1997. The musical premiered off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre on Aug. 1, 1996 and closed on July 27, 2008, after 5,003 performances.
“I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” is presented in the form of a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships. The play's tagline is: "Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit." With few exceptions, the scenes stand independent of the others, but progress in a fashion designed to suggest an overall arc to relationships throughout the course of one's life. A first date, for example, comes before scenes dealing with marriage, and scenes dealing with marriage come before those dealing with child bearing. Despite the large number of characters, the show is typically done with a comparatively small cast: the original off-Broadway production uses a cast of four. Our production has seven, each playing at least a half a dozen different roles.
The production features the talents of Levi Bruner, Elissa Jones, Aaron Judd, Emma Manska, Keishianna Peterson, Megan Schofield and Elijah Spreier
The production staff includes Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson, Jason Bartosic, Abby Newell, Michael Fortanato, Cody Evans and Bob Swanson. Jenna and Chad Davies are the producers.
“I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” is the ideal way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your significant other. Tickets for a romantic dinner and show or show only can be reserved by contacting The Palace Theatre at 208-238-8001 or going to palacetheatrearts.com. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, 12 and 14, and the show begins every night at 7 p.m. The show is rated PG-13 for adult themes, strong language and sexual situations.